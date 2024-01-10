Electrical Engineer skilled in High Voltage and Charging Systems
Addilon Professionals AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-01-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Addilon Professionals AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungälv
, Alingsås
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.We are seeking an experienced Electrical Engineer with expert skills in HV and Charging systems to join our team for this temporary assignment with the client - an exciting and dynamic company at the forefront of electric mobility technology.
Assignment Description:
As an HV and Charging Systems Expert, you will play a pivotal role in developing, designing, and implementing cutting-edge HV and charging systems for our client's innovative electric vehicles. You will be responsible for:
• Conceptualizing and developing functional and technically feasible solutions to meet project requirements
• Creating comprehensive functional specifications and requirements to ensure the highest level of functionality, quality, and regulatory compliance
• Participating in detailed design reviews with stakeholders to ensure alignment and feasibility
• Refining functional description requirements or function realization requirements and allocating them to subsystems
• Conducting quality assurance reviews, including Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA) and Risk Assessments, to identify and mitigate potential issues
• Collaborating with system/component suppliers to ensure timely delivery of components that meet specifications and project timelines
• Assisting in resolving project and factory fault reports by identifying root causes and recommending corrective actions
• Contributing to the development and design of improved components, systems, cost-saving measures, and assembly/manufacturing methods
Qualifications and Skills
To be successful in this role, we believe you should have the following qualifications and skills:
• 10+ years of experience in HV systems and/or Charging System development, with a strong background in high-power charging and power electronics
• Proven ability to manage tasks independently and drive issues to resolution with energy and enthusiasm
• Cultural awareness, especially in Asian-European contexts. Experience working with Chinese teams is highly valued
• Fluent in English both written and spoken
• Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
• Ability to work effectively in a team environment and collaborate with cross-functional stakeholders
• Proficient in relevant engineering software tools and simulation techniques
• A family situation that allows for travel abroad to China and other countries
Formalities
• Assignment period: ASAP - 30 June 2024
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Gothenburg
• Remote work: 0%
• Competence level: 4
Read more about competence level at: https://www.addilon.se/konsult/kompetensnivaer/
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
About Addilon
Recruitment and hiring of the right managers and specialists in mainly Enginnering, Sales, Purchasing and Logistics in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Mälardalen, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Oslo and Chicago.
Follow us:
LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram
We kindly but directly declinbe contact for direct sales of additional job advertisements, candidates etc. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Addilon Professionals AB
(org.nr 559265-3603), http://www.addilon.se Jobbnummer
8382916