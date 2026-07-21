Electrical Engineer, cable routing designer
Professional Galaxy AB / Elektronikjobb / Södertälje Visa alla elektronikjobb i Södertälje
2026-07-21
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Södertälje
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
, Solna
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking an Electrical Engineer, cable routing designer for one of our clients.
About the assignment:
The consultant will be responsible for the design, development, and release of cable harness routing solutions within vehicle development projects. The role includes ensuring that routing designs fulfill electrical, mechanical, manufacturing, and service requirements while maintaining high quality throughout the product development process.
Responsibilities: • Design and develop cable harness routing in CAD according to Scania design standards and technical requirements. • Create and maintain 3D routing models and associated design documentation. • Optimize harness routing with respect to packaging, robustness, manufacturability, serviceability, and cost. • Collaborate with cross-functional stakeholders including electrical architects, component owners, manufacturing engineering, purchasing, and suppliers. • Participate in design reviews and contribute with technical solutions during concept and detailed design phases. • Perform tolerance analyses and evaluate installation feasibility. • Support prototype builds, verification activities, and issue resolution during development and industrialization. • Manage engineering changes and ensure accurate product documentation. • Contribute to continuous improvements of design methods, standards, and best practices. Education (Must Have/Nice To Have): • Must have: Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, or equivalent experience.
Experience, Must Have: • Experience in cable harness routing or mechanical installation design. • Experience working with 3D CAD systems (preferably CATIA V5 or CATIA 3DEXPERIENCE). • Experience working in cross-functional product development teams. • Understanding of Design for Manufacturing (DfM) and Design for Assembly (DfA).
Experience, Nice To Have: • Experience from commercial vehicles or automotive industry. • Experience with electrical distribution systems and cable harness architecture. • Knowledge of PLM systems (ENOVIA or similar). • Experience working with prototype builds and production support. • Familiarity with Scania product development processes.
Language: • English + Swedish + Additional European languages seen as a merit
Personal / Soft Skills: • Structured and solution-oriented with strong analytical skills. • Excellent collaboration and communication abilities. • Ability to manage multiple tasks and priorities simultaneously. • Proactive with a strong sense of ownership and responsibility. • Detail-oriented while maintaining a holistic system perspective. • Comfortable working in cross-functional and international teams. • Continuous improvement mindset and willingness to challenge existing solutions. Other Specifications: • Strong interest in vehicle electrical installations and product development. • Ability to balance technical requirements, quality, manufacturing, and cost. • Comfortable working in an agile and fast-paced engineering environment. • Willingness to support activities beyond core design work, including prototype builds, troubleshooting, and continuous improvement initiatives.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8102062-2109563". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Vagnmakarvägen 1 (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
10008208