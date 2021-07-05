Electrical Engineer - Abtery AB - Elektronikjobb i Göteborg

Abtery AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg2021-07-05ARE YOU THE ONE?Abtery is a young and innovative company within development of advanced electric drive systems. We offer exciting and challenging work opportunities in a fast growing and developing company. We are a diverse and dynamic crew, appreciating every competence and experience. We offer you an innovative atmosphere and a culture of team spirit where sharing knowledge and finding new ways to tackle our challenges together, is the key.We have an ever-growing demand on our services and need to strengthen our team in the field of Electrical Engineering. We are therefore seeking an Electrical Engineer to join our crew. Are you the one that will join us for the exciting journey?WHAT WILL YOU WORK WITH?As an Electrical Engineer, you are responsible to develop electrical and electronic systems and hardware solutions. You will be involved in the complete development process, from concept and ideas, through planning, proof of concept, designing and testing, to production, by analyzing and validating technical requirements.Also included in the daily work:Design of system architecture and electronics, schematics and PCB layoutPCB soldering and testing for design verificationDevelop and design software and firmware for electronicsEngineering documentationEnsure that design follow applicable business and industry standards, as well as safety aspectsProcess improvementAt Abtery, we work both individually and in teams, supporting development projects with know-how and expertise within our respective fields. You will have the possibility to be a part of tight and agile crew of experts, where your opinion matters.WHO ARE YOU?We believe that you have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical or Electronic Engineering with at least 5 years of professional experience within the field. Sincere technological interest with the ability to analyze data and propose design solutions, including planning, task prioritization and coordinating the daily work to solve problems effectively. Knowledge of digital signal processing, power electronics, battery management systems and charging systems. Very good knowledge of English (written and spoken) is essential.Good if you have experience with:Industrial communications (CAN, LIN, Modbus, Ethernet, DeviceNet, I2C)Programming language C/C++Tools such as MATLAB, Simulink, Microsoft Visio, Altium, EagleWHAT DO WE OFFER?You will have the possibility to work in a team of people with diverse backgrounds and nationalities who all share the same goals. Everybody is dedicated to push their limits, learn and develop. We are not like other companies, we believe there is a better way. At Abtery we don't see limits, only opportunities.We are passionate and proud about everything we do. At Abtery we believe that we are unique due to our crew. If you have an open mindset to new innovative ways of working and want to be part of a global and agile team, then you are the perfect fit. We look forward to receiving your application.2021-07-05Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-06Abtery ABLindholmspiren 741756 Göteborg5848197