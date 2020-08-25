Electrical Engineer - Northvolt AB - Elkraftsjobb i Stockholm

Northvolt AB / Elkraftsjobb / Stockholm2020-08-25Do you have what it takes to enable the future of energy? Northvolt is right now looking for an Electrical Engineer for Battery System Development to join our team. You will be given the opportunity to develop li-Ion battery systems for traction and grid storage as well as being a part of building the first European large-scale Lithium-Ion battery factory.We are searching for Electrical Engineers with experience of developing High Performance battery modules and packs, preferable working with either low voltage high current or high voltage low current systems. You have experience in designing electrical products and panels for high energy battery packs according to current safety and performance standards and have been actively part of complete product development cycles for these products.At Northvolt we all work tightly together with a low level of hierarchy, and we encourage different backgrounds and level of experience. What we all have in common is that we are bold and passionate, and in whatever area we contribute to - we do it with excellence. Do you have what it takes to be a part of our team?Key Responsibilities:- Design, develop, characterize, optimize and validate the electrical system of Northvolts High Performance battery systems- Perform simulations and prepare testing needed to verify and validate the electrical system design- Develop electrical schematics and other design documentation- Design the product to meet internal and external safety regulations and standards for li-ion batteries- Execute engineering tasks defined within projects in order to meet schedule, budget and specificationsSafety, energy density and total cost of ownership are key drivers for battery system development which should be mastered and understood. It is an advantage to be familiar with international standards and testing procedures commonly accepted in the li-ion battery industry.To be a part of this unique opportunity apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile. Please add to your application how you can contribute with your background to Northvolt and enable the future of energy.Full time employment, fixed salary, benefits TBD (start-up)- Bachelor's or Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering or a related discipline, or equivalent combination of education and experience to perform at this level- +6 years of experience in Electrical Engineering within of Li-Ion battery systems- Excellent analytical skills, especially in the field of electrical safety for systems <1500 Vdc and <1000 Vac- Experience in schematics drawing and wire/cable routing in E3/NXExperienced in electrical design to meet safety and EMI requirementsKnowledge of Prototype integration and testingExperience in working in international teams and with customers- Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management- Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independentlyYour personal characteristics can be flexibility, quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor. You are also passionate & purpose driven - you want to join us on the journey of enabling the future of energy!Northvolt was founded in 2016 with the mission to build the world's greenest battery cell, with a minimal carbon footprint and the highest ambitions for recycling, to enable the European transition to renewable energy. Northvolt's team of experts is building the next generation battery cell factory focused on process innovation, scale and vertical integration. Once completed, it will be Europe's largest battery cell factory and produce 32 GWh worth of capacity annually.The future needs high-quality, green batteries. And it needs lots of them.We are currently in an exciting fast-growing phase and operate in a busy, fast moving environment, dealing with a wide range of stakeholders. We are staffing our international office in Stockholm, our R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, as well as our Gdansk facility for production of battery systems. We are also preparing for upcoming positions at the main factory, Northvolt Ett, in Skellefteå.We want to work with experienced battery experts as well as talented and purpose driven people from all kinds of disciplines to make this happen. Those of us already on board share a bold streak and a passion for our mission. We are prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real. We are a team dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun. Join us today!Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidare2020-08-25Fast månads- vecko- eller timlönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-02-20Northvolt AB5333248