Electrical Engineer
Minnovation International AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-12
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Electrical engineer
Job description:
1. Participated in part of the electrical implementation process of the project, including design and selection, BOM construction, electrical principle drawing, program writing, site debugging, acceptance and quality assurance;
2. Participate in and manage electrical outsourcing supplier implementation projects;
3. Identify and solve various problems in the design and debugging of electrical hardware and software;
4. Complete technical document summary and archiving;
5. Strong organization, coordination, execution, communication and interpersonal skills, and a good sense of customer service;
6. Have initiative and strong learning ability, can complete other work arranged by the company.
Job Requirements:
1. Full-time bachelor's degree or above is preferred, electrical, automation and other related majors are preferred;
2. years or above experience in body in white welding wire body or non-standard automation wire body debugging, understanding hardware related technologies, skilled use of TIA or FT platform software, excellent graduates can also;
3. Some of the following skills are preferred: familiar with one or more joint venture brand welding electrical standards (Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo, SAIC Volkswagen, etc.), able to use a computer language, understand network architecture and protocols, work experience related to MES and other upper debugging, good English listening and speaking ability;
4. Have strong logical thinking ability, good language expression, communication and organization skills, skilled use of office automation software;
5. Have a team spirit of cooperation, maintain a good working condition under pressure, and successfully complete the task;
6. Can adapt to long-term business trips. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-23
E-post: resume@minnov.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984) Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
9962221