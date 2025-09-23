Electrical Engineer
Want to shape the future of waterborne transport and join a world-class team?
Candela is the global leader in electric hydrofoil vessels. Since 2014, we've gone from building our first premium electric speedboat in a small Stockholm workshop to delivering game-changing vessels around the globe. The Candela P-12 is our latest innovation - the world's first electric hydrofoil ferry is not just operating in Stockholm, but now attracting orders from around the world. Our boats "fly" thanks to computer-guided underwater wings under the hull made out of lightweight carbon fiber. The wings lift the vessel above the water, which results in cutting energy use by up to 80%, while offering zero emissions and a far better passenger experience than traditional diesel vessels. And that's exactly why we do this. Our mission is clear: to speed up the transition to fossil fuel-free lakes and oceans.
We are now looking for an Electrical Engineer to support Candela's growth ambitions. In this role, you will design, develop, and optimize the low-voltage electrical systems that bring our boats to life. From control harnesses to distribution units, you'll work hands-on with Zuken E3 to turn concepts into robust, production-ready designs. Your work will directly influence the reliability, safety, and performance of our craft - helping us push the boundaries of marine innovation. You will join a close-knit team and collaborate closely with colleagues across R&D and production.
What You'll Do
Lead the design of advanced low-voltage electrical assemblies, harnesses, and subsystems.
Create and maintain components in the Zuken E3 library, ensuring accuracy and consistency across projects.
Ensure that the schematic structure is scalable and maintainable for long-term use.
Produce panel layout drawings using E3 Panel.
Generate high-quality documentation using the E3 Report Generator to support manufacturing and certification.
Collaborate closely with mechanical, software, and manufacturing engineers to ensure seamless integration across the vessel.
Drive continuous improvements in our design processes, tools, and standards.
Share your expertise and mentor others, helping to raise the bar for electrical engineering within the team.
What we are looking for
Educational background in Electrical Engineering at upper secondary, vocational or university level, or equivalent experience.
Proven experience as an Electrical Engineer, with a strong track record of delivering complex projects from concept to production.
Deep expertise in Zuken E3 (schematics, Panel, libraries, and report generation).
Strong understanding of low-voltage electrical system design principles, standards, and safety requirements.
A problem-solving mindset with the ability to balance innovation, cost, and reliability.
A collaborative spirit - you thrive in cross-functional environments and enjoy working hands-on with other disciplines.
Form of employment: Full-time with initial 6 month probationary period Start date: ASAP Location/base: Frihamnen and Rotebro Team: Electronics Engineering Reporting to: David Lindh
Why people love working at Candela? At Candela, we're not just building electric vessels - we're creating a whole new category of clean, efficient waterborne transport. You get the chance to work with cutting-edge technology, solving complex challenges, and seeing the results in action - sometimes literally, when we organize test rides for our newcomers! We're a diverse and ambitious team of over 50 nationalities, united by a revolutionary spirit and kindness. That means we work hard, but always with humility and while having fun - whether it's solving a manufacturing challenge, improving processes, or cheering each other on during Candela Months, our year-round calendar of bonding activities and events. We're office-first but not office-only. We believe collaboration is most powerful when we build together, in person - but we also trust our team to work in ways that fit their life. At Candela, you'll find a place where bold ideas are welcomed, great people are celebrated, and the ride is just as important as the destination. Recruitment process: We aim to keep our recruitment process as straightforward and efficient as possible. As an international company with English as our corporate language, the entire process is conducted in English. Therefore, please submit your application in our corporate language as well. Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email due to GDPR so please use our career website for you application.
