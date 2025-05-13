Electrical Engineer
2025-05-13
Do you want to be part of an innovative and growing company that contributes to a greener society? Do you value sustainability, innovation, and professional development? So do we!
We are dedicated to electrification and actively drive the green transition in Europe. Through our advanced thin separator film, we enhance the safety and sustainability of lithium-ion batteries-paving the way for a cleaner future. If this excites you, we would love to have you on our team!
We are a medium to large-sized company with a Electrical background, seeking a
Electrical Engineer to join our dynamic Equipment team.
Job responsibilities
Handle equipment electrical issues and provide technical support for production equipment electrical failures
Design and implementation of equipment upgrading and renovation projects
Electrical control technology docking and installation debugging of newly introduced equipment
Workshop electrical spare parts management and procurement
Regularly inspect workshop equipment, promptly identify and address equipment issues
Provide expert-level technical support for electrical faults and failures in production equipment, and develop long-term solutions to prevent reoccurrence.
Maintain and optimize the electrical spare parts inventory system; coordinate procurement processes to prevent downtime.
Conduct routine inspections of workshop electrical systems and equipment to identify potential issues and ensure operational reliability.
Job competence requirements
Bachelor's degree or above in Electrical Automation, Mechatronics, Automation, Computer Science, or a related field.
Minimum of 3 years of relevant work experience in the electrical engineering or automation industry, with at least 1 years in a managerial or supervisory role.
Holds a valid Authorisation A certificate, with a strong understanding of high-voltage operations and safe electrical work practices.
Proficient in electrical drawing and Bill of Materials (BOM) development; strong hands-on experience with PLC programming, HMI interfaces, and upper-level software systems.
Capable of independently leading the design, component selection, installation, programming, and debugging of small to mid-scale electrical projects.
Strong analytical skills to review technical manuals, select appropriate components, and verify the feasibility of electrical solutions.
In-depth knowledge of European power systems, grid connection standards, and compliance frameworks is essential.
