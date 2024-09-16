Electrical Engineer
2024-09-16
Dina arbetsuppgifter
We are currently seeking an Electrical Design Engineer on behalf of a client of ours based in Gothenburg. You will join an innovative, fast-growing company with more than 140 employees at their headquarters, dedicated to delivering zero-emission solutions to customers worldwide. We are looking for a talented and motivated Electrical Design Engineer to strengthen their Electrical Design Team. Whether you are an experienced professional or a recent graduate with strong electrical engineering fundamentals, we encourage you to apply. The ideal candidate will have practical, hands-on experience in electrical design, a strong work ethic, and a passion for continuous learning.
Ansvarsområden
M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics, Mechatronics, or a related field.
Hands-on experience working with electronics.
Proficiency in using measurement tools such as oscilloscopes and multimeters.
Fluency in Swedish and/or English, both spoken and written.
Strong computer skills.
Preferred Skills
Experience with CAD tools, preferably ARCADIA.
Knowledge of high-voltage systems (60-1500 V DC).
Familiarity with communication protocols like CAN and the use of relevant analyzers.
Experience in testing, assembly, or manufacturing processes.
Ability to read and write technical requirements and specifications.
Experience working with product compliance standards.
Personal Qualities
Passionate about sustainability and contributing to a cleaner future through technology.
Strong drive, curiosity, and a focus on creating value.
Willingness to seek support and collaborate when necessary.
Structured, systematic approach with an eagerness to learn and grow.
Flexible and open to working in a dynamic, fast-paced environment where priorities can shift quickly.
Join a team dedicated to creating a sustainable future through collaboration and innovation, where your contributions will have a real impact.Kvalifikationer
Design, test, and document electrical subsystems for fuel cell products.
Draft technical specifications for new components and systems.
Troubleshoot and improve existing electrical designs.
Select, test, and validate components.
Develop innovative solutions from concept to prototype and through the validation stages.
Contribute to the long-term development of engineering methodology and strategy.
