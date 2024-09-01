Electrical Engineer
Altris AB / Elektronikjobb / Uppsala Visa alla elektronikjobb i Uppsala
2024-09-01
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Altris AB i Uppsala
Some of the things youll do
We are looking for an Electrical Engineer to join us in our development, scale up and industrialization of our Sodium-ion cathode manufacturing facility, the first of its kind in Europe.
As an Electrical Engineer you will play a crucial role in advancing and improving the functionally and efficiency systems. You will be involved in various stages of product development and systems implementation, from initial concept and design to testing and maintenance.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to
Designing and maintaining systems for transmitting and distributing electrical power
Developing systems that control and automate machinery and processes
Participate in installation and commissioning activities
Coordinate and instruct the contractor of HV substation from design to energization
Lead the effort to set electrical design guidelines for industrial manufacturing equipment, integrating advanced control systems and ensuring compliance with safety standards in Europe, North America, and wherever Altris operates
Work closely with cross-discipline teams, including Manufacturing Engineering, R&D, Operations, and Maintenance, to understand process requirements, identify automation opportunities, and develop solutions that enhance efficiency, quality, and safety in battery cell manufacturing.
Be the responsible engineer to review documentation and approve design during FEED, detail design and execution phases
Lead and assist installation and commissioning of electrical and electronic systems
Generate relevant technical specifications, requirements and drawings
Work with purchasing team and other engineering teams to follow up vendor meetings
Conduct risk assessments, safety analyses, and validation testing to ensure the reliability, safety, and performance of automation systems in manufacturing environments, adhering to regulatory requirements and industry standards.
Provide technical leadership and guidance to junior engineers and technicians in automation design and troubleshooting, fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement within the Engineering team.
Support capacity expansions, and process improvements by collaborating with cross-discipline teams to implement solutions that meet business objectives and drive operational excellence.
Stay abreast of emerging technologies, industry trends, and best practices in automation engineering and apply them to optimize manufacturing processes and equipment
What were looking for
To succeed in this role, you must bring hands-onexperience and expertise in designing and implementing high-voltage power distribution systems within complex technical projects. You should be adept at making informed technical decisions, thoroughly reviewing technical reports and drawings, and ensuring the integrity of the design. We also value a strong problem-solving ability, particularly in navigating uncertainties while collaborating effectively with a diverse range of stakeholders and partners. Experience in managing major projects within a multi-national environment would be highly advantageous.
Key Responsibilities include but are not limited to
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Controls Engineering, or related field. Advanced degree or relevant certifications are a plus.
Minimum of 4 years of experience in electrical design engineering, with a focus on manufacturing equipment design.
Proficiency in CAD software for electrical and mechanical design, including creating schematics, layouts, and equipment drawings (e.g., AutoCAD Electrical, EPLAN).
Using one or more of folloiwng tools: Autocad, 800xA ABB, ACS ABB , SISTEMA, ElproCAD, IC EPLAN, Simatic S7 Siemens El-vis Profinet, Profibus DP, ASi IO-link
Knowledge of safety standards (e.g., ANSI, NFPA), risk assessment methodologies (e.g., FMEA, HAZOP), and regulatory requirements (e.g., OSHA, NEC) for automation systems in manufacturing.
Excellent problem-solving skills, with the ability to analyze complex issues, identify root causes, and implement effective solutions in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
Strong communication, collaboration, and project management skills, with the ability to work effectively with cross-discipline teams and external partners.
Passion for clean energy technologies, sustainability, and innovation in manufacturing.
Capable of working independently, and taking ownership of HV scope, being proactive.
Experienced in EU directives and other international an local standards and directives.
Knowledgeable in HV equipment, power system analysis and operation.
Technical expertise is primarily required. Project management experience is a plus.
Experience in Control and protection is highly valued.
Previous experience working in a startup environment, demonstrating the ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic setting and a high degree of adaptability.
Business level proficiency in English is a must, Swedish is a plus.
Experience from Swedish construction sites and complex projects are highly preferred.
What you will get
At Altris, we're redefining energy with our pioneering sodium-ion technology, set to transform global energy storage. We empower talented individuals to drive strategic decisions and create real impact. As we grow, so do your opportunities to lead, innovate, and shape our future.
You'll be challenged, develop your skills, and work with exceptional colleagues. If you thrive in dynamic environments and enjoy setting new processes, this is the place for you. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Altris AB
(org.nr 559117-5582), https://www.altris.se/ Arbetsplats
Altris Kontakt
Amanda Persson amanda.persson@altris.se Jobbnummer
8872393