Electrical Engineer
Cochlear Bone Anchored Solutions AB / Elektronikjobb / Härryda Visa alla elektronikjobb i Härryda
2023-12-20
, Lerum
, Partille
, Bollebygd
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cochlear Bone Anchored Solutions AB i Härryda
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Change people's lives and love what you do! Cochlear develops world-leading medical devices that help people hear. As a top 100 medical device company and market-leader in implantable hearing devices, more people choose a Cochlear-branded cochlear implant system than any other. Our employees tell us that the number one reason they enjoy working for Cochlear is the opportunity to make a difference to people's lives.
The Opportunity
We are currently looking for an Electrical Engineer to join the R&D Sound Processor team on a permanent full-time basis based in the Cochlear office in Gothenburg.
Your Key Responsibilities:
Contribute to the development of innovative and exciting new products which transform the lives of hearing-impaired people everywhere
Create schematic and PCB design, bring-up and debug prototypes, characterisation and verification of electrical designs to ensure Cochlear products are of superior performance, quality and reliability
Work with the system engineering team to develop and refine product requirements.
Collaborate on product designs with other functions such as ASIC, mechanical, firmware, test systems etc
Make small changes to test firmware and create and update scripts for automation and testing
Work on leading-edge technologies to support the growth of Cochlear as a global industry leader in research and innovation
Generate high quality design documentation for regulators and internal use
Support process improvements to help Cochlear maintain effective and efficient research and development procedures.
About you
University Degree in electrical engineering or equivalent
At least 3 years of electronics design
Good oral and written communication skills
Good understanding of electronic circuits and components, both analog and digital
Proactive and able to self-manage multiple tasks and milestones
Experience with electrical CAD tools - schematic capture, simulation and PCB layout
Ideal:
Experience with medical device or other regulated industry
Experience with audio circuits
Experience with RF circuits and wireless communication
Experience with the Altium schematic capture and PCB layout CAD tool
Experience with the Python programming language and embedded firmware in general
Experience managing external suppliers and contractors
A Little About Cochlear
Cochlear's mission is to help people hear and be heard. Around the world, more people chose a Cochlear-branded hearing implant system than any other. Our employees tell us that the number one reason they enjoy working for Cochlear is the opportunity to make a difference to people's lives. Learn and grow with us as we tackle the most complex challenges in helping people to Hear Now. And Always. Cochlear is the global market leader in implantable hearing solutions including cochlear implant systems (CI) and bone anchored hearing aids (BahaTM).
#cochlearcareers #TogetherCochlear Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cochlear Bone Anchored Solutions AB
(org.nr 556561-7114)
Konstruktionsvägen 14 (visa karta
)
435 22 MÖLNLYCKE Arbetsplats
Cochlear Bone Anchored Solutions AB Jobbnummer
8341281