Electrical Engineer

2023-12-05
Do you want to be part of crafting the future in industrial automation? At Emerson, we drive innovation that makes the world safer, and more sustainable. As world leader in high technology level solutions, we help our customers make the right decisions, be more inquisitive and address their most difficult challenges.
We are now looking for an Electronics Engineer in Gothenburg to be part of our Microwave and Electronics group within the Engineering department. You will work with sensors, system components and communication devices.
The group encompasses all electrical on electronics aspects of engineering and development. From passive microwave structures such as antennas and waveguides, through front-end modules, signal processing hardware on microcontroller boards, power supplies and communication interfaces, wired and wireless. The team is involved in the whole development process and requires a lot of co-ordination with other groups and departments.
In This Role, Your Responsibilities Will Be:
Crafting, implementing, maintaining, and improving our electrical systems, PCAs and components for industrial instrumentation.
Participating in all phases of the development process: from generating ideas, through to proof-of-concept, planning, designing, and testing, all the way to production ramp-up.
Improving and developing our design methods and work procedures.
Giving support and be the go-to person regarding electrical subjects.
The products are using TDR and FMCW RADAR technology operating in the microwave frequency bands and piezoelectric electronics for vibrating structures.
Who You Are:
You anticipate the impact of emerging technologies and make necessary adjustments. You reward team efforts and encourage the sharing of team wins. You set objectives to align with broader organizational goals.
For this Role, You Will Need:
Degree from University with a bachelor's or master's degree in electrical engineering or similar.
Working experience in a design or product development position in electronics. It is a requirement that you have experience in simulating, creating and maintaining wiring diagrams, schematics and layouts for PCBs.
Proficiency in English, both written and spoken since our business environment is international.
Preferred Qualifications that Set You Apart:
Technical interest and efficiently plan and prioritize your work. You have good interpersonal skills and enjoy working in a team.
Our Offer to You:
By joining Emerson as a Electrical Engineer, you will be working at the heart of our business. This means that the skills and business insight gained can serve as an invaluable foundation toward developing your career within our global organization. We offer plentiful opportunities for advancement and support this through our formal personal development planning process.
Our on-boarding program uses a blended learning approach to get you up and running as quickly as possible. You benefit from Emerson certified trainers with extensive knowledge of our customers, products and applications.
At Emerson, we are committed to fostering a culture where every employee is valued and respected for their unique experiences and perspectives. We believe a diverse and inclusive work environment contributes to the rich exchange of ideas and diversity of thoughts, that inspires innovation and brings the best solutions to our customers.
We encourage and support several Employee-led Resources Groups that promote a diverse and inclusive workplace.
Our global Women in Stem initiative gives you the opportunity to connect with local peers that share the same interest, to promote the diversity & inclusion and early STEM education and to benefit from professional development to access leadership opportunities.
Our LGBTQ+A Group empowers our workforce regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation, and supports the inclusion and professional development of all employees.
This philosophy is fundamental to living our company's values and our responsibility to leave the world in a better place.
WHY EMERSON
Our Commitment to Our People
At Emerson, we are motivated by a spirit of collaboration that helps our diverse, multicultural teams across the world drive innovation that makes the world healthier, safer, smarter, and more sustainable. And we want you to join us in our bold aspiration.
We have built an engaged community of inquisitive, dedicated people who thrive knowing they are welcomed, trusted, celebrated, and empowered to solve the world's most complex problems - for our customers, our communities, and the planet. You'll contribute to this vital work while further developing your skills through our award-winning employee development programs. We are a proud corporate citizen in every city where we operate and are committed to our people, our communities, and the world at large. We take this responsibility seriously and strive to make a positive impact through every endeavor.
At Emerson, you'll see firsthand that our people are at the center of everything we do. So, let's go. Let's think differently. Learn, collaborate, and grow. Seek opportunity. Push boundaries. Be empowered to make things better. Speed up to break through. Let's go, together.
ABOUT EMERSON
Emerson is a global leader in automation technology and software. Through our deep domain expertise and legacy of flawless execution, Emerson helps customers in critical industries like life sciences, energy, power and renewables, chemical and advanced factory automation operate more sustainably while improving productivity, energy security and reliability.
With global operations and a comprehensive portfolio of software and technology, we are helping companies implement digital transformation to measurably improve their operations, conserve valuable resources and enhance their safety.
We offer equitable opportunities, celebrate diversity, and embrace challenges with confidence that, together, we can make an impact across a broad spectrum of countries and industries. Whether you're an established professional looking for a career change, an undergraduate student exploring possibilities, or a recent graduate with an advanced degree, you'll find your chance to make a difference with Emerson. Join our team - let's go!
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rosemount Tank Radar AB (org.nr 556043-5124)
(org.nr 556043-5124)
Layoutvägen 1 (visa karta
)
435 33 MÖLNLYCKE
