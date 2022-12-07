Electrical Engineer
AB Tetra Pak / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2022-12-07
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Would you like to work in a developing environment with the latest technology, methods and tools? Are you a person that enjoys interaction and collaboration with skilled colleagues in a global organization? Would you like to be in a position where you can take ownership and where you will be able to impact the end product?
Are you up for a new challenging opportunity in the exciting world of Electrical Engineering? Well, we want you!
Liquid Food Solutions (LFS) main responsibilities are development and manufacturing of branded processing units and key components for the processing of liquid foods within beverage and prepared food. To secure that we create and convey our solutions that provide the greatest value for Tetra Pak and our customers, we work closely with our local project centres. Liquid food solutions have approx. 400 employees mainly located in: Sweden, China, USA, India, Singapore.
This position will be located in Lund, but you will work in a global team. The position is permanent and you will report to the Engineering Manager Electrical Engineering.
What you will do
As an Electrical Designer, you will work with electrical design of our Branded Processing Units. Today we are a team of eight engineers that produces over 1000 unique control cabinet orders every year (mainly with IEC or UL standard). Our role is to design and prepare orders for production at our sub suppliers worldwide. You will join an experienced design team that delivers solid and efficient technical solutions using standardised components.
You will focus on:
Electrical design in orders of our food processing equipment
Electrical design in development projects within current and future platforms
Drive continuous improvement within our tools and templates for selected products
We believe you have
You are a driven and service-minded person with excellent communication skills. You are flexible and can work independently as well as with others. You take responsibility of your deliveries and execute according to plan, with a structured approach. We believe that you are not afraid to seek contact and build bridges between people and departments.
An education within electrical engineering or automation.
Minimum 3 years work experience within electrical design/engineering.
Previous experience with EPLAN P8 and preferably even EPLAN Pro Panel.
Experience of Electrical Engineering based on IEC electrical standards. Experience in UL standards is considered a merit.
An interest of working with continuous improvement of tools and methods.
Great collaboration skills
Fluent in English, both written and spoken is a must.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2022-12-21
To know more about the position contact Anders Mohlin +46 46 36 1093
Questions about your application contact Valentina Harabagiu at +46 733 36 2369
For trade union information contact Unionen/Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 or
Sveriges Ingenjörer /Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
7238703