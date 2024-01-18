Electrical/electronics Engineer To Alten Lund
Alten Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2024-01-18
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alten Sverige AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Osby
eller i hela Sverige
ALTEN Lund is growing and now we are looking for new eager electrical/electronics engineer colleagues!
Working as a consultant at ALTEN is varied and stimulating. You get the opportunity to work with different costumers within different fields and industries, both in smaller and bigger projects. To be a fitting candidate for this position you need to be able to work independently as well as work in a team. In addition, we would like to see that you are communicative, creative, structured and gaol oriented.
In this project you will work with PLC/DCS programming, read specifications, manage automation designs, handle costumer contact, and perform component and factory testing. Furthermore, create quality documents such as functional descriptions, test protocols, cheat sheets and manuals.
WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOU WHO HAVE THE FOLLOWING:
A B.Sc. or M.Sc. in electronics, electrical, power electronics, or other relevant education.
Minimum of 5 years of working experience within a relevant field.
Worked with industrial machine automation such as PLC/DCS.
Proficient in spoken and written English.
Understands Swedish, not necessary to speak.
It is meritorious if you have previous experience of fully redundant system and IEC 61850.
ABOUT ALTEN
At the ALTEN office in Lund we have an open and familiar environment with the individual in focus. As a new member of the group, you will be supported by colleagues and managers who see just you. Your boss cares about your well-being and thinks it is important that you feel that you have a good balance between your work and free time.
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies in technology, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We are a global player with a local presence, with 1,400 committed colleagues from Lund in the south to Luleå in the north. Our engineers carry out projects at the leading companies in several different industries such as vehicles, aviation & defence, energy, industry, public sector, and Life Sciences.
We are collectively connected. In addition to this, we have benefits such as health benefits, occupational pension, education budget and insurances.
We are looking forward to your application! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige AB
(org.nr 556420-7453) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Alten Sverige AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8402383