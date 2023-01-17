Electrical Drives Engineer
ABB AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2023-01-17
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
The quality and innovation of the engineering in our products, systems and service offerings keep our customers ahead. Developing solutions for our customers all over the world and working on our market-leading technologies will challenge and enrich your work and your mind.
You will be part of the Ports business line within the Marine and Ports division that is specialized in advanced automation and information systems for all types of container and bulk cargo handling cranes, as well as OCR and electrical systems for container terminals. We offer an international and dynamic working environment where our business delivers advanced technology in large projects across the world in a customer oriented and highly globalized industry.
You will be our engineering specialist for the drive line solution in our global delivery projects. In this important role, you will be a key-player to enable a smooth project execution within your area of responsibility and together with our Electrical Driveline Specialist, be engaged in development projects.
Your responsibilities
Ensure compatibility of the drives with the surrounding systems such as PLC and motors using the driveline setup in our lab.
Participate in development projects related to the driveline.
Support in parameter settings for the delivery projects.
Site support for drives-related issues during commissioning both remotely and on site if needed.
Making technical recommendations in the design, engineering, testing, installation, and commissioning phases of customer projects to ensure all actions are completed according to process requirements and standards.
Collaborating and networking with engineering colleagues, sharing best practice across different projects and disciplines.
Maintaining and enhancing customer satisfaction by providing excellent support in all stages of the project.
Living ABB's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
A bachelor's degree in electrical engineering or similar field.
Preferably, more than 5 years of experience working with electrical drives.
Experience of both AC and DC drives are preferred but not necessary.
Experiences from ACS880, electrical motors, control theory and general electrical lab experience is also an advantage.
Experience from commissioning of large industrial projects is meriting.
A high level of self-motivation, curiosity and desire to learn about new technologies.
More about us
ABB Marine & Ports is transforming the industry through electrical, digital and connected solutions. ABB's innovative technologies are redefining the future, bringing new levels of reliability, efficiency and sustainability to shipping and making our ports and terminals safer, greener and more productive. We believe Electric, Digital and Connected will be the obvious choices for the owners as the industry moves towards new energy sources, increasingly automated operations and AI.
Recruiting Manager Johan Ahlen, +4621-32 03 57 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +4621-34 21 48; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +4621-34 23 25; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +4621-34 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Sara Vestin, +4690-17 68 00.
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), http://www.new.abb.com/careers
Ängsgärdsgatan 6 (visa karta
)
721 30 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Ängsgärdet Jobbnummer
7350498