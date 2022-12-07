Electrical Distribution System Engineer - Wire Harness Developer
WE DEVELOP PEOPLE THAT DEVELOP TECHNOLOGY. JOIN US!
We at Quokka see ourselves as individuals with great potential and not only as individuals with a certain competence. When becoming a part of us you will be a part of an exciting journey and join a community that help each other and our customers. At Quokka we are passionate about giving our employees the tools they need to develop both personal and professional, as well as the opportunity to develop Quokka and our future direction. Together we want to build meaningful relationships and technology.
QUOKKA - CARE, JOY, CURIOSITY & INNOVATION
The Quokka kangaroo is known for its curiosity and for being the happiest animal on the planet. Yes, that is right! We are a newly started technical center in Gothenburg who believe in the "Quokka attitude" and our core values CARE, JOY, CURIOSITY & INNOVATION.
We offer technical solutions and engineering services to some of Sweden's leading companies and recent start-ups. At the same time, we also have an innovation hub to support and encourage our employees and partners to realize their business ideas. A combination which we believe makes us unique on the market.
QUOKKA WAY & PERSONALITY
We believe in being curious about our surroundings and the people around us. Curious about technology, new challenges and our own development. While being curious in finding new ways forward we believe in being caring and spreading joy. We like to call it the "Quokka Way" of doing things!
We are looking for authenticity, kindness, and willingness to share experience and joy. Someone that is engaged and wants to develop and listen to others. We believe that we do this together and your contribution to us, and ours to you, is key in the success.
We are now looking for ELECTRICAL DISTRIBUTION ENGINEER - WIRE HARNESS DEVELOPER.
Sounds interesting and curious to know some more? Read on!
YOUR KNOWLEDGE & EXPERIENCE
B.Sc. Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineer or equivalent
Minimum 5 years work-experience of electrical system engineering from automotive industry
Proficient CAD skills in Catia V5 or CREO/ProEngineer with knowledge in Wire Harness work bench
Proficient skills in Excel
Fluent in English (written and spoken)
IT IS GREAT IF YOU BRING ANY OF THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU
Teamcenter experience
Knowledge of Low, Mid and High Voltage development in the automotive industry
Knowledge of SABER schematics
Experience from the wire harness manufacturing process
Agile experience according to the SAFe scaled agile framework
As EDS engineer you will be developing and maintaining electrical systems and wiring components. You will be responsible for wiring harness routing, harness protection and retention. You will be responsible to ensure on time deliveries with quality and to ensure all engineering work is carried out in accordance with specifications, laws, rules and regulations.
You will lead and coordinate the development of these components in close collaboration with the development teams and production suppliers. The work includes development, definition of requirements and other pre-requisites needed for the engineering work, as well as product documentation. To be able to succeed in this role, you need to have been working at least a few years and have a good understanding of 2D-drawings/schematics and 3D-models. You are also fluent in English, both verbally and written. It is meritorious if you have experience in processes, systems and tools that are used for technical documentation.
WHAT WE OFFER
We do have all the basics in place like wellness allowance, pension, insurances, and union agreement. But that is not why you choose us. You want to start working at Quokka because:
We are the company that put our employees first
We have a corporate culture that is unique
You get to be a part of creating something new
You get the best of two worlds: a start-up and with great financial security
We do not believe in hierarchies. We are a flat organization where all voices are equally important
INTERESTED IN JOINING QUOKKA?
The recruitment process take place on an ongoing basis, so do not wait with sending in your application.
Apply by sending us your CV and a short presentation to application@quokka.se
and let us know what you are interested in working with.
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
Curious to know some more about Quokka? Check out our website https://www.quokka.se/
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-06
E-post: application@quokka.se
Quokka AB
Vallgatan 27 1 TR
411 16 GÖTEBORG
