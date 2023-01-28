Electrical Design Engineer to a global research centre!
2023-01-28
Are you looking for a new opportunity in an international environment and established organization who is leading within its field? This is an unique chance to work in a multi-disciplinary research centre, based on the world's most powerful neutron source. Our client are now looking for an Electrical Design Engineer - if this sounds interesting to you, don't hesitate to keep on reading!
OM TJÄNSTEN
You are offered:
• Introduction to the company, the business and system
• Great opportunities to be a part of a global research centre in the start-up phase!
As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a unique chance to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Work with EPLAN Electric P8 to do some new designs in the EPLAN for the different cabinets, also keeping some available EPLAN files updated and preparing the as-built/as-installed documents
• Work with AVEVA e3D to model/space-claim the equipment, model new cable raceways, and finally route some cables in AVEVA e3D and prepare the push & pull files for the installation team
Besides these two main tasks, the potential candidate needs to work with some in-house tools to deliver the tasks mentioned earlier. The Cable Database system (CDB) is aimed to register all the cables. Also, the CHESS as main PLM tool for creating new documents, registering parts, etc. So the potential candidate is expected to be open to learning how to work with these in-house tools when arrives at the company.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Have a bachelor degree in electrical engineering
• Are fluent in English, both written and spoken
• Have knowledge/experience of electrical design with the electrical/control panel design
• Have experience in sizing cables and designing cable routes
Being familiar with computer networks will be a plus, as you need to work with the technical network team at ICS, which is responsible for all the communicational networks at ESS.
Finally, as the electrical engineer for the ICS team, you need to be a self-driven person who takes the tasks and will gather the required information by talking/holding meetings with the parties involved.
As a person, it is important that you are:
• Cooperative
• Taking initiative
• Solutions-oriented
Other information
• Start: ASAP
• Work extent: Full time
• Location: Lund
• Application: In english
Contact information: This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work. It is a request from our client that all questions regarding the position is handled by Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
The company is a multi-disciplinary research centre based on the world's most powerful neutron source. The facility will open for scientists in 2023 and enable scientific breakthrough within materials research. Ersättning
