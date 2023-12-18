Electrical Design Engineer / Secondary Side Engineer
2023-12-18
You will be part of a dedicated and skilled team where you as a design engineer are accountable for order design and customer documentation for our projects. You will also have opportunities to improve our quality and cost footprint by contributing to the base design platform, our processes, and tools.
This is a varied and exciting role where you will work in close collaboration with colleagues, both junior and senior, locally, and globally. Our people truly are the foundation of everything we do and deliver to our customer.
You will have the opportunity to see and test a major part of the hardware before it is shipped to the customer for installation and commissioning. This role will give you the opportunity to grow and advance into more senior roles.
Developing solutions for our customers all over the world and working on our market-leading technologies will challenge and enrich your work and your mind.
We offer the possibility of flexible work arrangements, as we understand the importance of work-life balance. Also, we offer competitive compensation packages, including pension, and health insurance. If you are from abroad, we offer a full relocation package for you and your family.
We are looking for a variety of people to join our team so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with.
Your responsibilities
In this role you will design control and relay protection system, electrical plant system and auxiliary equipment.
You will also design and integrate third party's systems.
Convert technical requirements into a validated design and ensure that customer requirements are fulfilled.
Create drawings and product configurations.
Work with our base design solutions and processes.
Support our customers and handle customer documentation.
Constantly improving of our solutions and develop new ideas.
Together with team members or independently work with delivery projects, improvement projects, and tenders.
Your background
We are looking for an engaged and driven person who are true team player with a problem-solving oriented and structured mindset.
You are proactive, look for opportunities and take responsibility for the projects and the tasks you work on.
Knowledge of Electric Cad system. Zuken E3 and Engineering Base is a benefit.
Knowledge of calculation tools. ETAP is a benefit.
Knowledge of relay configuration.
You have a university degree in Electrical Engineering or similar work experience.
It is considered a big advantage if you have experience from FACTS, Substation, or infrastructure project.
English is a must, Swedish language skills are a plus.
More about us
Are you ready to join Hitachi Energy for a career with no limits and a place where you can be yourself? We are ready for you!
Welcome to apply before January 8! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager: Christian Müller, +46 72-72 050 33, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Stefan Andersson, +46 107-38 08 21; Unionen: Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Helena Stefansdottir, +46 107-38 53 98. Så ansöker du
