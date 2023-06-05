Electrical design engineer
Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2023-06-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
As part of the Electrical Northvolt design team, you will be the Electrical Design Engineer who will lead all Electrical design for one of our main parts in Northvolt Ett supporting ongoing and new projects of our battery factories. You will be responsible for preparing, reviewing or coordinating the electrical engineering design.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
• Gathering the electrical design requirements from the different disciplines and coordinating with other discipline design teams.
• Attendance in design meetings with vendors and contractors and attendance in inter-disciplinary BIM/model reviews or 2D drawing reviews.
• Client representative at FATs for electrical equipment.
• Creation of Electrical documents such as SLDs, electrical design procedure and associated typical drawings, electrical design specifications.
• Preparation of Electrical calculations and equipment load schedules, to size and design the electrical equipment
• Power system studies such as load flows, short circuit studies, arc flash and protection coordination studies and transient stability studies.
• Checking red line documents, As-Built, and handover of the electrical plant to the Electrical Operations & Maintenance manager. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-05
E-post: dimitris.lyris@co-workertech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB
(org.nr 556803-6585)
Virkesvägen 12 (visa karta
)
120 30 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7852114