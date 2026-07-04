Electrical Design Engineer
Electrolux Professional AB (publ) / Elektronikjobb / Ljungby Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ljungby
2026-07-04
, Älmhult
, Hylte
, Alvesta
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Electrolux Professional AB (publ) i Ljungby
, Malmö
, Partille
, Mariestad
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Join us in Shaping the Future of Large-Scale Laundry Solutions! With us, you will work with innovation and future-oriented large-scale laundry machines!
We are now looking for a new colleagues, an Electrical Design Engineer to join our technical development team.
You will be part of a team with high technical seniority and strong team spirit. The team is international, and therefore English is the primary working language. Knowledge of Swedish is considered an advantage.
Responsibilities
WHAT YOU'LL BE DOING
As Electrical Design Engineer you will be working on completely new product development for large washing machines and tumble dryers. This is a new role that offers great opportunities to influence both technical solutions and future products.
Your work will consist of working with the development of electrical systems for our machines, from requirements and design to testing and prototype built in a laboratory environment. You will be part of an experienced and close-knit team with broad technical expertise and a strong passion for adopting new technologies.
Your responsibilities will include:
• Developing and designing wiring harnesses and electrical systems.
• Performing calculations related to power, load, and current.
• Creating electrical schematics and production documentation.
• Working with prototype machines in the lab based on technical specifications.
• Participating in testing processes at both component and product level.
• Analysing test results and translating them into improved designs.
• Contributing to innovation and continuous improvements in existing and future solutions.
TECHNICAL AREAS
• Electrical safety and power supply
• Heating systems (water heating, drying – e.g. gas, heat pump, valves)
• EMC (Electromagnetic Compatibility)
• LVD – Low Voltage Directive
• Component-level design based on commercially available components
• Working in accordance with relevant standards and regulatory requirements experience from before.
We welcome applications throughout the summer period. Please note that the selection process will commence after the application deadline.
To be eligible for this role, you must already have the legal right to work in Sweden. We are unable to offer work permit sponsorship.
OUR GUIDING PRINCIPLES
Be Customer Obsessed. Build Trust. Be Bold. Act Sustainably.
(We're building it every day — and we'd love your help.)
WHAT'S IN IT FOR YOU
Trust, ownership, and the opportunity to grow! Be part of a company grounded in customer focus, sustainability leadership, innovation, and social impact.
We aim to Meet Needs Beyond Tomorrow!
Some of our benefits:
• Occupational pension plan
• Collective agreement
• Lunch benefits
• Massage at the office at discounted price
• Wellness allowance
• Beniflex (discounts on purchases)
• Parental leave benefits
Note that benefits can vary based on location. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Electrolux Professional AB (publ)
(org.nr 556003-0354)
Ringvägen 14 (visa karta
)
341 32 LJUNGBY Arbetsplats
Electrolux Professional AB Jobbnummer
9992685