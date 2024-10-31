Electrical Compliance Officer - 446169
2024-10-31
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 80,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Electrical Compliance Officer we're looking for? We are flexible with respect to location (Västerås or Stockholm).
Your future role
Get onboard and apply your Electrical Compliance Officer expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You will report directly to Björn Alm and doted line to Teresa Öberg, and work alongside collaborative and humble teammates.
We will look to you:
To ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations within scope of Electrical Safety, Electrical installation work and Electrical systems/site.
To establish written delegation/authorization to personnel performing tasks within electrical safety and electrical installation work.
Being the company 's registered compliance lead electrician at Swedish authorities for electrical installation companies.
To ensure the design, installation, operation and maintenance of site electrical systems and equipment can be carried out safely and without danger.
To provide technical advice on electrical matters to internal and external stakeholders.
To provide trainings acc. to EN 50110, EN 50191, electrical installation work and Alstoms specific electrical safety framework.
To update, yearly review and follow-up the electrical control program (self-audit scheme) and instructions for the several Alstom Sweden businesses.
To provide support when CE-marking of test equipment and high voltage test equipment is needed.
To conduct inspections/audits and verification of test-places and labs according to Swedish and European standards.
To support in electrical accidents or incidents investigation & root causes analysis (RCA)
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
University degree in relevant engineering field
Full authorization AL
Exemplary leadership and strategical mindset
5 years relevant experience
Structured mindset
Communicative
Fluent in Swedish and English
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career, free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful and humble colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognizes your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
