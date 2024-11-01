Electrical Commissioning Engineer
2024-11-01
Job Summary:
We are seeking an experienced Electrical Commissioning Engineer with a strong background in both engineering design and the commissioning of low, medium, and high voltage (LV/MV/HV) distribution systems, transformers, switchboards, and steel plant equipment. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience in commissioning and start-up activities, as well as the ability to provide technical input into the engineering design process.
The Electrical Commissioning Engineer will play a critical role in ensuring that all electrical systems are commissioned effectively and safely, working closely with design, engineering, and operations teams to meet project objectives. This role requires a degree in Electrical Engineering and 10-15 years of experience in commissioning and start-up activities for industrial facilities.
Key Responsibilities:
Commissioning of Electrical Systems:
Oversee the commissioning and start-up of LV/MV/HV distribution systems, transformers, switchboards, and steel plant equipment.
Develop and execute detailed commissioning plans, procedures, and test scripts for electrical systems.
Ensure systems are commissioned per design specifications, safety standards, and project schedules.
Technical Input into Engineering and Design:
Provide engineering input during the design phase to ensure electrical systems are optimized for commissioning and operational performance.
Collaborate with design and project teams to review electrical drawings and specifications.
Identify and resolve design and installation issues that may impact commissioning activities.
Knowledge and understanding of the applicable Electrical Equipment in Hazardous Areas standards and specifications.
Testing and Validation:
Conduct testing, troubleshooting, and validation of electrical systems to confirm operational readiness.
Perform inspections, functional testing, and system performance assessments to ensure all equipment operates safely and efficiently.
Document test results and prepare detailed reports for project handover.
Safety and Compliance:
Ensure all commissioning activities comply with safety regulations, electrical codes, and industry standards.
Implement safety protocols during commissioning to mitigate electrical hazards and risks.
Project Coordination and Documentation:
Coordinate commissioning activities with other disciplines (mechanical, civil, automation, etc.) to ensure seamless integration of systems.
Maintain accurate records of commissioning processes, test results, and any modifications or issues encountered.
Identification of System and Subsystem boundaries, ability to mark up system boundaries on SLD's, Block Diagrams, P&ID's.
Discrete knowledge and understanding of Completions and the application of completions through Construction through to Operations.
Qualifications:
Education:
Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering or a related field.
Experience:
10-15 years of experience in electrical commissioning and start-up activities, particularly for LV/MV/HV distribution systems, transformers, switchboards, and industrial equipment.
Strong design and engineering background, with the ability to review and input into electrical system designs.
Skills and Expertise:
Expertise in commissioning and testing of LV/MV/HV electrical distribution systems.
Familiarity with steel plant equipment, electrical protection systems, transformers, switchboards and equipment interfaces.
In-depth knowledge of electrical codes, standards, and safety regulations.
Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting abilities during system commissioning.
