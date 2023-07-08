Electrical/Automation Engineer to Getinge Disinfection in Växjö, Sweden
Are you a newly graduated Electrical or Automation engineer and looking for an exciting opportunity? Then look no further! Getinge Disinfection AB is working with the latest technology within medtech with a purpose to make a difference. Do you want to be a part of this? Apply today! We work with ongoing selection.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Getinge is in an exciting and intensive growth phase and is now looking for its next addition to their R&D Cleaning and Disinfection team. They are dedicated to make a difference in infection control and contamination prevention. They are a global leader in the industry and provide advanced solutions for various sectors, including healthcare, life sciences, and laboratories. Their mission is to enhance cleaning and disinfection processes to improve patient outcomes and safety.
You will be a part of the R&D Cleaning and Disinfection team and your primary work tasks will be, handling electrical and automation design, developing innovative concepts, and ensuring the functionality of their product portfolio. The team consists of 7 people where 3 of the team members work as Electrical/automation engineers today.
Watch the video below to find out more about how Getinge works:
You are offered
• An opportunity to start your career at a company and within a role where you will work with something meaningful and make a difference.
• A solid introduction program to ensure the best possible start in the role.
• A dedicated consultant manager.
As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer great opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network and create valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our consultant offer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Working hands on with electrical construction.
• Lead electrical and automation design activities, making technology choices based on functional requirements.
• Communicate and deliver results according to plan, maintaining regular progress updates.
• Ensure controlled handling of design changes, satisfying user and regulatory requirements
• Contribute to the creation of technical documentation, including labeling, for design change control tasks.
• Conduct technical investigations and carry out verifications, including defining acceptance criteria.
• Create and review test specifications and verification reports, leveraging your expertise.
• Stay up to date with the latest techniques affecting the disinfection process, particularly in electrical and automation systems.
• Contribute to risk management and usability engineering processes related to cleaning and disinfection.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You who have a post-secondary education in electrical engineering or automation engineering.
• You who have very good knowledge of English as the work is done in this language.
• You who are a practical person, since you will be working hands on.
• You who have a drivers license.
It is meritorious if you have
• Knowledge of the Swedish language, since some of the internal communication may happen in this language.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Communicative
• Problem solver
• Results-oriented
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
You can read more about Getinge here! Ersättning
