Electrical/Automation Engineer to Akkodis!
2024-03-19
Electrical Engineer to Akkodis!
We at Akkodis are looking for a Senior Electrical Engineer for an exciting and challenging role at an international customer!
About the role
We are looking for an experienced Senior Electrical Engineer / Automation Engineer. As a key member of the electrical engineering team within the technology department, your primary focus will be on project design for system deliveries of electromagnetic stirrers to the steel and aluminum industries.
This role encompasses a wide range of responsibilities, such as
* Electrical design
* PLC programming
* Commissioning
About you
If you are a passionate team player with a drive to deliver great results, you will fit perfectly for this role
The ideal candidate should have a degree in Electrical Engineering or a related field with proven experience in electrical and PLC settings.
Key competences:
* Electrical design for electromagnetic stirrer systems.
* PLC programming using platforms such as ABB AC500, ABB AC800, Siemens S7 classic, Siemens TIA Portal, Rockwell, or Mitsubishi.
* Cable sizing and dimensioning.
* Frequency converters / Rectifiers.
* Fuse sizing and selection.
* Cabinet design.
* Transformers.
* Proficiency in database-managed CAD environments like Engineering base, ePlan Electric, E3, Elmaster,or Elprocad.
* HMI programming.
* Networking and communication over fieldbuses.
* Prior experience with commissioning is advantageous.
We put a strong emphasis on your personal qualities and we believe that you have a curious and analytical mind with excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
If you are passionate about engineering and ready to bring your skills to the next level, we encourage you to apply and become a part of our team.
Fluency in English and Swedish, written and oral, is a requirement.
About Akkodis
Smart Industry is where digital and engineering converge into a connected world - reshaping entire industries and providing solutions for some of the world 's toughest challenges. At Akkodis, we bring digital and engineering solutions together, creating a smarter future for everyone.
We 're a diverse team of 50,000 engineers and digital experts, operating across 30 locations. From training your teams to delivering your projects our Smart Industry experts create new value for your business. United by our passion for talent and technology, our specialists bring their diversity of experience, skills and insights together to deliver our 360° capabilities to you. This is how we make the incredible happen, every day.
Whether you 're a global giant or an ambitious start-up, we offer organizations Smart Industry solutions, people expertise, and access to a network of best-in-class specialists. We respond to our clients ' challenges with expert consulting services and solutions; we help companies acquire top talent and get people ready for the next-generation workplace.
We are committed to attract, develop, and empower diverse and inclusive technology and engineering teams by offering enhanced career and development opportunities. To inspire our employees, clients, and partners to make a difference, we work with organizations who identify themselves with our people culture and technology mindset.
Contact
Contact

Do you want to be a part of Akkodis or would like to know more about the assignments we can offer, contact Business Manager, Jimmy Lundberg, 073- 684 77 66, jimmy.lundberg@akkodisgroup.com
