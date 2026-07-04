Electrical and electronics interface engineer
Electrolux Professional AB (publ) / Elektronikjobb / Ljungby Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ljungby
2026-07-04
, Älmhult
, Hylte
, Alvesta
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Electrolux Professional AB (publ) i Ljungby
, Malmö
, Partille
, Mariestad
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
ELECTRICAL & ELECTRONICS INTERFACE ENGINEER
Join Us in Shaping the Future of Large-Scale Laundry Solutions!
With us, you will work with innovation and future-oriented large-scale laundry machines!
We are now looking for a new colleagues as Electrical & Electronics Interface Engineer to join our technical development team.
You will be part of a team with high technical seniority and strong team spirit. The team is international, and therefore English is the primary working language. Knowledge of Swedish is considered an advantage.
WHAT YOU'LL BE DOING
We want to focus on future product features 3–5 years ahead, which is why we have chosen to expand the team with an additional colleague. In this role, you will have the opportunity to influence technical decisions at an early stage, help shape the products of the future and most importantly work with innovation rather than purely maintenance and sustainment tasks.
We are looking for an Electrical & Electronics Interface Engineer who wants to take a key role at the intersection of electrical design and electronics. This role focuses on the interaction between hardware, software, and electrical systems in our products.
You will work closely with both electrical designers and electronics/software teams to ensure that solutions function optimally all the way from requirements to finished product.
Your responsibilities will include:
Act as a technical bridge between electrical design and electronics
Understand and contribute to PCB development, including both hardware and software aspects
Participate in the development of specifications for electronic control boards
Ensure seamless interaction between electrical systems, electronics, and control systems
Take part in testing, analysis, and further development of solutions
Contribute to long-term technical strategy and future product features
WHAT'S NEEDED FOR YOU TO THRIVE
Experience working at the interface between electrical systems and electronics
Solid understanding of PCB development, control boards, and control systems
Knowledge of EMC, electrical safety, and standards is considered a merit
Analytical, communicative, and solution-oriented mindset
Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Electronics, Embedded Systems, Mechatronics, Engineering Physics, Mechanical Engineering or relevant experience from before.
We welcome applications throughout the summer period. Please note that the selection process will commence after the application deadline.
To be eligible for this role, you must already have the legal right to work in Sweden. We are unable to offer work permit sponsorship.
OUR GUIDING PRINCIPLES
Be Customer Obsessed. Build Trust. Be Bold. Act Sustainably. We're building it every day — and we'd love your help.
WHAT'S IN IT FOR YOU
Trust, ownership, and the opportunity to grow! Be part of a company grounded in customer focus, sustainability leadership, innovation, and social impact.
We aim to Meet Needs Beyond Tomorrow!
Some of our benefits:
Occupational pension plan
Collective agreement
Lunch benefits
Massage at the office at discounted price
Wellness allowance
Beniflex (discounts on purchases)
Parental leave benefits
Note that benefits can vary based on location. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Electrolux Professional AB (publ)
(org.nr 556003-0354)
Ringvägen 14 (visa karta
)
341 32 LJUNGBY Arbetsplats
Electrolux Professional AB Jobbnummer
9992686