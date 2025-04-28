Electrical and Electric Power Designers and Project Manager
2025-04-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sigma Industry Services AB i Stockholm
We want to continue to build on our team of competent designers and project managers in our new company Sigma Industry Services.
We are therefore looking for you who, together with us, want to be involved in building tomorrow's technology consulting company and the best team in electricity in Mälardalen.
As an electrical engineer and/or project manager, you will work together with the leading companies in Swedish industry such as railways, wind power, hydropower, heating and others. You like problem solving and are customer-focused and responsive. Based on the customer's wishes and your experience, you develop and solve the customer's challenges.
As Elkraft's engineer and/or project manager, you will work with both Ellevio, Svenska kraftnät, Mälarenergi, E.on and other local actors in electric power design, preparation and project planning as well as installation and commissioning.
As an electricity and/or electric power project manager, you will work to keep the projects together
Around you, you will have many successful colleagues and an active exchange of experience within Sigma. We have a bunch of designers and project managers based in Umeå and an even larger team based in Stockholm, so you have many colleagues to discuss the challenges with who have worked with many different customers in different assignments.
As we operate in several industries, you can also have the opportunity to test our wings on assignments outside your comfort zone, in new contexts and with different technology. With us, you can count on challenging and developing projects!
In summary:
• Complex technical teams
• Continuous contact with customers, suppliers and internal parties
• Development
• Problem solving
We are looking for someone who enjoys working in project form, who likes collaboration and has the ability to communicate safely, clearly and effectively. You have good knowledge in one or more of the following areas:
* Electrical design, low, medium voltage and high voltage
• Electric power, preparation and design
• Project management
• Technical descriptions
• Plant design
• Working in projects with electrical design for industries
• Construction of cabling
• Working within CAD system E3,elMaster,Autocad or similar
• Testing/commissioning
As a person, you are committed and businesslike, strive to deliver your utmost and have great social skills. You are responsive to the needs of the customer/project and can quickly adapt to the culture. You enjoy making new contacts and are motivated by both independent work and in teams with others.
You are likely to have an engineering degree, at least 2 years of relevant experience and a great interest in technology, communication and development. We are looking for you who want to be part of building the sharpest consulting team!
Preferred additional skills, personal traits and experience
Experience with embedded programming, Industry 4.0 / Industrial Internet of Things or automation.
Recruitment is ongoing so do not wait to apply. Please also send your linkedin link in the application.
For more information, please contact
Mikael Hagström
0706012715
Mikael.Hagström@sigma.se Så ansöker du
