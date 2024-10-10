Electric designer for traction motors
2024-10-10
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
This position reports to Local Engineering Manager, Sweden.
Your role and responsibilities
ABB holds a complete and flexible traction motor portfolio that allows us to build the perfect solution for each customer - regardless of train type, power range or geographical location. ABB also supplies complete mobile e-power motors for electrified buses, mining, and other types of heavy vehicles. Each motor is tailor-made to customer requirements and to the operation conditions, enabling superior efficiency, low energy consumption and high reliability.
As a technical expert with us, you will provide world-class technical support by delivering timely and comprehensive answers to our customers. You will play a key role in the quotation process, supporting our sales teams in identifying the most suitable products by establishing, analyzing, and evaluating electrical and thermal designs based on customer requirements.
In project execution, you will be responsible for delivering optimal solutions that meet customer expectations in terms of quality, on-time delivery, and cost-effectiveness. You will ensure that internal design and manufacturing standards are adhered to, as well as define, lead, and evaluate tests to verify electrical designs. You will also assess if and how applicable standards can be met during both the quotation and project phases. Additionally, you will contribute to continuous improvement by developing working methods and calculation tools, while also leading and driving test development to verify electrical designs. Using state-of-the-art design methods, tools, and engineering practices, you will be at the fore-front of product development. You will collaborate closely with the supply chain on vendor documentation, bid evaluations, and the assessment of proposals, materials, and equipment.
This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to cutting-edge projects and drive technical excellence within a dynamic team.
Qualifications for the role
To excel in this role, you should have a strong passion for technology and demonstrate effective personal leadership skills.
You hold a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering, with a focus on electrical power and rotating electrical machines, or an equivalent qualification. Alternatively, a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering, paired with extensive experience in rotating electrical machinery, will also be considered.
Experience working with vehicles powered by electric motors and a solid understanding of systems involving electric motors and inverters will be highly valued.
As part of a global team, fluency in both written and spoken English is essential.
On a personal level, you are open-minded and always strive to fully understand customer needs, aiming to deliver the best solutions based on our innovative concepts. You are recognized for your analytical mindset and your ability to make well-informed decisions regarding technical solutions, all while maintaining a helpful and service-oriented approach.
You enjoy sharing your knowledge with your team and continuously seek opportunities to grow by learning from your colleagues.
More about us
We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position might be filled before last application date 2024-10-30.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
