Your New Role
Are you passionate about creating safer workplaces and empowering people with knowledge? We are looking for a dedicated EHS Training Instructor to join our team and play a key role in shaping a culture of safety across construction and heavy industry projects.
What You'll Do:
Lead EHS induction sessions for new site personnel.
Deliver a variety of construction-related training programs, including:
• Permit to Work (PTW)
• Supervisor Training
• Risk Assessment Training
• Hazardous Chemicals Awareness
• Excavation Safety Awareness
• Other relevant EHS programs
Adapt your training style to different learning needs and experience levels.
Maintain accurate records and contribute to continuous improvement in training practices.
Why You'll Love This Role:
You'll be at the forefront of safety, guiding new site workers through essential EHS induction programs.
You'll deliver engaging, practical, and impactful training that makes a real difference on-site.
You'll work with diverse teams across multiple projects, sharing your expertise and helping others grow.
You'll be part of a professional and safety-driven environment that values your ideas, skills, and passion.
Company Presentation
Our client is an innovative industrial company driving the transition to green steel production. By replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy and hydrogen, they create sustainable solutions for a fossil-free industrial future.
Good to Know
Scope of employment: Full-time, 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment as a consultant via JobBusters. Start date: As agreed End date: 2027-03-30, with the possibility of extension In your application: Please ensure that your CV clearly demonstrates how you meet the qualifications required by the client.
To succeed in this role, you will need:
Relevant education or certifications in Training & Development, Occupational Health and Safety, NEBOSH, Train the Trainer, or equivalent.
Minimum 2 years of experience in environmental, health, and safety management, preferably within construction or heavy industry.
Strong administrative and organizational skills.
Deep knowledge of health and safety standards relevant to construction sites.
Proven experience delivering training to diverse groups.
Fluent in English; additional language skills highly desirable (e.g., Russian, Polish, Latvian, Lithuanian, Estonian, Romanian, Albanian).
What we Offer
Secure employment with a collective bargaining agreement, insurance coverage and occupational pension
Wellness allowance and employee discounts and offers via Benifex (e.g., health, leisure, transport and healthcare)
Flex pension and access to the Lifeplan pension advisory service
Additional compensation during parental leave
Occupational health services
Long-term assignments and a dedicated Consultant Manager for personal support
Opportunities to build valuable experience, expand your network and grow your future career
We look forward to receiving your application
We review applications on an ongoing basis. As recruitment processes in the consulting industry can move quickly, the position may be filled before the advertised deadline - so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
