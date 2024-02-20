EHS Site Lead to customer in Uppsala
Poolia Sverige AB / Hälsoskyddsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla hälsoskyddsjobb i Uppsala
2024-02-20
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Poolia Sverige AB i Uppsala
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Håbo
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an Environmental Site Lead for our customer in Uppsala. For this assignment you will be employed by Poolia as one of our consultants.The assignment is full time and expected to start as soon an possible and continue for 10 month.
We are reviewing applications on the go so do not wait with sending in your application!
About the position
Responsible for overseeing the environmental, health, and safety infrastructure at the site level, this role may involve managing or coordinating a team within the facility based on its risk or size. Additionally, it entails ensuring that the local facility's Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) operations comply with federal, state, and local regulations, as well as the company's EHS standards. Collaborating with the site leadership teams, the individual works to establish and implement the site's EHS strategy and Management Action Plan (MAP), aligning them with the company and/or franchise's commercial strategic priorities and research and development (R&D) initiatives.
Responsibilities
• Collaborate with the site Plant Manager to share responsibility for EHS performance
• Work closely with local management to create and execute a Management Action Plan (MAP) addressing EHS program gaps and ensuring regulatory compliance
• Establish EHS objectives for the site, conducting audits, analysis, documentation, and reporting on their implementation and effectiveness through dashboards and reports
• Manage site EHS professionals/contacts, setting and monitoring goals, providing support and coaching, managing employee development plans, and offering recommendations for succession planning, appraisals, and budgeting
• Monitor and assess EHS risks in operations, including change management, for continuous improvement, aiming for a leaner and more efficient EHS program
• Provide ongoing consultation to upper management regarding environmental, health, and safety regulations, identifying impacts of regulatory changes on key business objectives
• Develop and implement an EHS training strategy for the site, ensuring key risk and regulatory requirements are addressed for various audiences, including new hires
• Support and facilitate site EHS committees/teams to ensure effective implementation of the EHS program
• Uphold local ISO certifications by aligning and maintaining site EHS management systems consistent with ISO and/or program standards
• Collaborate with other functions to manage EHS aspects of external manufacturers, suppliers, and contractor programs
Your profile
Education and Qualifications:
• Bachelor's/University Degree or equivalent
• 4-10 years of experience in environmental, health, and safety, including extensive exposure to an FDA-regulated environment
• Demonstrated project management skills with technical/working knowledge of federal, state, and local regulations
• Fluent in both Swedish and English
• Proficient in essential IT programs (e.g., MS Office, etc.)
• Technical experience in various EHS areas, such as air, water, hazardous and medical waste, machine safety, ergonomics, industrial hygiene, and chemical handling, is highly desirable
You are a good communicator with strong interpersonal skills. You have good planning, organizational and prioritization skills. Further you are a problem-solving individual who have a high degree of team spirit.
About the organisation
Poolia offers a high level of expertise in the core areas of permanent placement and temporary staffing. The permanent placement and temporary staffing services are divided into several specialist areas: Finance & Accounting, IT, Office Support, Human Resources, Sales & Marketing, Life Science & Engineering and Legal.
Another specialist area is executive recruitment through Poolia Executive Search. The Company was founded by Björn Örås in 1989, and in 2015 had just over 1,350 employees in Sweden, Finland and Germany and a turnover of SEK 757 million.
Please apply by registering your CV here on our website. Click on the "Ansök" button to the right. It is our recommendation that you register as much information as possible and that you attach a complete CV-document. Please check that your correct e-mail address is registered.
Poolia is a registered staffing agency, meaning that we comply with the requirements set by Kompetensföretagen - the Swedish Association of Staffing Agencies. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "70775". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Poolia Sverige AB
(org.nr 556426-7655), http://www.poolia.se Arbetsplats
Poolia Uppsala AB Kontakt
Fanny Skogqvist fanny.skogqvist@poolia.se +46 72 370 61 43 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Poolia Sverige AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8484562