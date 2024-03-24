EE System Design Engineer
2024-03-24
We are looking for an experienced EE System Design Engineer for our client in the automotive industry.
Job description:
You will together with the team work on the system Design with both new and old architecture and on the configuration technology in the vehicle and surrounding systems. Develop, improve, and support configuration parameters based on new functionality for all platforms. You will design and implement the configuration software module and provide guideline for ECU application to use configuration service interfaces. You will also conduct testing and create automated test methods. Provide support and create new processes. You will drive the exploration of alternative EE concepts during the very early phases of our new projects or to mature current products. This includes system level design of embedded systems, e.g. designing effective systems by logical design of SW & HW components based on Autosar. Deciding the most advantageous choice of ECUs or communication-buses etc. Provide technical expertise and system knowledge to support the development teams through the development of the solution.
Experience Required:
* You have a minimum of 5 years of work experience as a EE System Designer preferably for commercial vehicles.
• You have a University Degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, Computer Science or
similar
• Experience withing architectural work, you have created modules and interfaces in a design
tool.
• You have experience from SW-, Functional- or System Development within the automotive
industry
• Experience of handling requirements
Skills required
• You are skilled in embedded systems, with extensive experience in system- & function design with a good understanding on how functions and services are realized through application SW, SW platforms (Autosar Platform, Embedded Linux, etc.), electronics (ECUs) and electrical components and HW. Big plus if you have worked with the TEA2+ architecture or similar, but experience from other architectures used in other vehicle companies in the automotive industry is also a merit.
• You are familiar with automotive standards and technologies, especially onboard communication technologies and protocols (CAN, LIN and Ethernet).
• System weaver, Jira and Autosar knowledge. Kola is a plus
• knowledge of distributed electrical systems and electrical architecture
• You have excellent communicational skills and can
easily create networks and collaborate with others.
• You are driven, pro-active and can take initiatives and
lead other more junior engineers.
• Fluent in English both spoken and written, Swedish is a merit
• You are curious, helpful and want to contribute to the team.
• You enjoy working agile and teamwork
• Have a positive mindset and a "Can-do" attitude.
