EE System Design Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-06-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Group Trucks Technology provides Volvo Group Trucks and Business Area's with state-of-the-art research, cutting-edge engineering, product planning and purchasing services, as well as aftermarket product support. With Volvo Group Trucks Technology, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
As an EE System Design Engineer (historically referred to as System Leader), you will join our Thermal Management team - a Technology Stream within Volvo Group Trucks Technology responsible for developing optimized cab climate and all vehicle cooling- and heating systems. With us, you'll have the opportunity to drive and engage in the vision, evolution and investigations related to vehicle electronics, electrical architecture and software development.
What will you do?
As a System Design Engineer, you will be a key player in defining the early phase system topology, the targets and the system requirements for all technologies such as Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Fuel Cells (FCs) for all Trucks brands in the Volvo group. Our team is rapidly expanding into new technologies, which will provide you with great possibilities to grow professionally and further develop your technical expertise. You will be responsible to secure the synchronization and anchoring of Thermal management EE system solutions across platforms and organizations and take the lead of function design and allocation across ECUs. You will also work closely with our EE Architect and contribute to our Thermal Management roadmap. You could also take the lead in the early-stage studies, pre-studies and advanced engineering initiatives and secure early phase system and concept maturity (Proof of concept).
Who are we looking for?
An engineer with a genuine interest in vehicle electronics, electrical architecture and software development in combination with excellent communication skills. You are a result-oriented person who is highly effective at leading and supporting parallel cross-functional development with focus on the EE synchronization and anchoring of EE system solutions across our organization. With your well-developed and profound system thinking, you know how to bring the holistic and system view to the teams by explaining the context and providing design principles and guidelines. You have good insight and curiosity in major technologies and an ability to assess their opportunities. Last but not least, you are a true team player who encourages collaboration and agreement between multiple stakeholders on complex topics.
Relevant Experience:
Strong experience in embedded Electrical & Electronics systems and systems engineering, preferably from the automotive industry or other relevant areas
Good knowledge of in-vehicle communication technologies (LIN, CAN, Ethernet, diagnostic protocol, SOME/IP etc.).
Experience in function and software development in real-time embedded systems.
Excellent communication-, networking- and presentation skills
Fluent in English, written and spoken
Meritorious to have:
Software platforms such as Classic and Adaptive Autosar and Linux as well as Automotive standards and practices related to Functional Safety and Cyber Security
Knowledge in Platform Management, Agile WOW and modelling systems using SysML or another UML
Applicants shall have a M.Sc or B.Sc degree in Electrical Engineering, Systems, control & Mechatronics Engineering, Software Engineering or equivalent.
We Value Your Wellbeing
Volvo Group believes in diversity, equity, and inclusion and offers a safe environment to grow. Use your open mind and can-do attitude to help us steer our transportation solutions toward a more sustainable tomorrow.
About Volvo Group
Every day across the globe, our trucks, buses, engineers, construction equipment, and financial services make modern life possible.
We offer an ethical culture dedicated to caring about others and the world in which we live. We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient and sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to leave it in better shape for the next generation.
Come, join us as we take our solutions into a new era and make modern life possible. Let's drive progress together.
If you would like to know more about the position, you are welcome to contact:
Linda Wickell - Group Manager, Thermal Management Base Input/Output Software - linda.wickell@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-30
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7895488