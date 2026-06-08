Educational Assistant
Stiftelsen Stockholm International School / Pedagogjobb / Stockholm Visa alla pedagogjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stiftelsen Stockholm International School i Stockholm
Reports to: Dean of Students
Our vision
To be recognised as a leading international school that inspires and educates generations of global change-makers.
Our mission
Stockholm International School inspires and educates children of the global community through internationally recognised learning programs. We enable international mobility and support growth and talent development in the Stockholm region and beyond.
Description/Purpose
The Educational Assistant will be responsible for providing assistance and supervision to an individual student and may provide individualized instruction.
Duties and Responsibilities
Implementation of direct instruction from the LS teacher/Case Manager.
Collaborates with the classroom/subject teacher to deliver modified lessons when pushing in a classroom lesson.
Accompanies the student to various classes and activities depending on the need of the student.
In the classroom, the Educational Assistant assists the student in being able to access the curriculum or a modified program.
May provide one-on-one instruction (possibly under the tutelage of a LS teacher).
Documents student's learning and reports to LS teacher , /or case manager and/or parents.
Duties and responsibilities may vary depending on the needs of the student.
Preparing materials and adapting tasks as needed.
Helping the child build confidence, independence, and positive routines.
Following agreed strategies for emotional regulation.
Required Qualifications, Experience and Attributes
Experience as a Support Teacher who has worked with students with different learning needs.
University degree or special training in the field of student support.
Self-motivation, creativity and enthusiasm.
Flexibility and commitment towards the role.
Open-mindedness.
Excellent communication, collaboration and organizational skills.
A strong ability to establish a good rapport with students and adults.
Ability to maintain confidentiality.
Ability to view students with unconditional positive regard.
Ability to show initiative.
Solution-oriented mindset.
Ability to work both independently and as a team member.
Respect for a new working environment.
Fluent in English (reading, writing, speaking).
Training in ASD and anxiety tools will be provided as needed. The role also includes ongoing support from a specialist during working hours.
At Stockholm International School we are committed to protecting children. Aligned with the recommendations of the International Task Force on Child Protection, we hold ourselves to a high standard of effective recruiting practices with specific attention to child protection. All applicants will therefore be required to undergo appropriate child protection screening. Included in the recruitment process will be a local and national police check as well as a mandatory police background check from the last 10 years of employment in every country worked. A judicial background check will be conducted prior to the issuance of the contract for prospective candidates applying to work at our school.
What we offer:
As well as the exciting opportunities this role presents, we also offer benefits in terms of; a pension scheme (Alecta ITP 1/ITP2), a generous wellness stipend, other insurances, and a substantial amount of professional development opportunities inside and outside the school. We also offer staff events and social gatherings that bring colleagues together, for example, hobby evenings and choir practices. Our location in central Stockholm is easily accessible by public transportation.
Contract:
Contract type: General Fixed-Term Employment (tied to a specific student)
Employment Rate: 81.25 % (Part-time)
Start Date: August 7, 2026
End Date: June 11, 2027*
• Please note that the end date may be subject to change, as this position is directly linked to the needs of a specific student. Should the student's circumstances change, the employment period may be adjusted accordingly.
Salary:
Individually negotiated
Application:
Last day for application: June 30, 2026
We only accept applications in English and from certified candidates.
SIS holds the right to offer the position as soon as a viable candidate is found.
Please send your letter of interest and CV to application@intsch.se
. Please write Educational Assistant in the Subject Line. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Send you CV and cover letter in English to application@intsch.se
E-post: application@intsch.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Educational Assistant". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stiftelsen Stockholm International School
, https://stockholmis.se/
Drottninggatan 71b (visa karta
)
111 36 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm International School Jobbnummer
9952773