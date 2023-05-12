EDS & Wiring Senior Mechanical Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-05-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Group's Electromobility department is the development center for electric drivelines. Here we are on an existing journey to develop a zero-emission propulsion systems making a difference for our customers and society.
At the Energy and Storage System (ESS) section, we're responsible for the complete battery solution. Within our section, we are accountable for the lifecycle management of the ESS, from advanced engineering, throughout product development into the maintenance phase. In the Battery Management Systems - EDS & Wiring group we're looking for an experienced mechanical engineer to join our Electronics/Electrical team for further strengthening the installation and mechanical aspects of our components. The team runs an agile setup where we build on team member's strengths and complement each other to become a successful team while having fun at work.
What will you do?
In this position, you will contribute to the Battery's electronic and electrical by supporting optimal sizing and installation for each battery pack. Your focus will be to ensure mechanical integration of EDS system, mainly busbars and wirings, both on a concept and detailed design level. Here you will also have the opportunity for deep-diving into technologies and market trends within our area to ensure best possible future design.
You will, together with designers in the team and with System engineering, both in the BMS & Electrical section, ESS battery level, and in Electromobility, support requirement brake down, design, sourcing and validation for our components that will be used in all our battery projects. Since we do development in a collaborative way you will not only work together with internal stakeholders, but also manage cooperation with and follow-up deliveries from suppliers to ensure we get the quality products that our customers deserve and expect.
Who are you?
As a person you are a team player and a problem solver, you drive for results and have no problem dividing problems into chunks that can be grasped by you or your teammates. You are quick to pick up technical details, structured, and have a good sense of planning your individual work. If team member needs help, you freely offer your support and is no stranger to coaching others. You are curious and probably like to tinker with technology in your spare time.
To succeed in the role as EDS & Wiring - Senior Mechanical engineer we believe that you have the following background:
Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering, or similar
Several years of experience in similar positions
Experience in concept designs of integration of electrical systems
Good understanding for Hardware selection and its requirements.
A good understanding and experience of EDS systems design
Extensive experience in automotive mechanical design in collaboration with Automotive suppliers including handling sourcing scenarios
Good Knowledge in requirement definition including tolerance analysis
Deep knowledge of 3D design tools like CREO
Documented experience in design practices for Automotive.
Meritorious to have:
Experience in the Electromobility area at other manufacturers
Knowledge of electrical simulation tools, e.g., Ansys
Knowledge of Welding of Busbars and related technology area
Good understanding of materials, surface treatment and different process of manufacturing around Busbar and WH
Knowledge of Volvo GTT related tools, e.g., KOLA
An already established network for and electrical and electronics within Volvo AB
About Volvo Group
Every day across the globe, our trucks, buses, engineers, construction equipment and financial services make modern life possible. We offer an ethical culture dedicated to caring about others and the world in which we live. We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient and sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to leave it in better shape for the next generation. Here we believe in diversity, equity, and inclusion. We are constantly working on creating a good and safe environment to grow.
If you share our vision, then join us as we take our solutions into a new era and make modern life possible. Let's drive progress together.
Don 't wait to send in your application, do it here!
Contact us!
Anders Enhus
Email: anders.enhus@volvo.com
Due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7771333