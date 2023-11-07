eDrive Engineering Supervisor, CAE, Borgwarner Sweden AB
2023-11-07
The CAE Supervisor manages a team of CAE engineers with the focus of development of products for hybrid and electric vehicle applications. The team is responsible for supporting the mechanical engineering department with simulations and calculations for serial projects, pre-development projects and product maintenance.
ORGANIZATIONAL POSITION
The CAE supervisor reports to the eDrive Integration Leader. The CAE supervisor will give technical guidance to team members and manage own and department workload. Collaborate with other eDrive Engineering team members as well as the other functional areas such as purchasing, program management and other engineering organizations.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
The Supervisor has the following main responsibilities:
• Plans and assigns resources to the projects
• Follows up the eDrive Engineering deliverables in the projects (pre-gate meetings, analysis work plans, etc.)
• Coordinates and prioritizes activities within the group
• In cooperation with eDrive Engineering management, prepares and maintains financial budgeting and forecasting including headcount planning and follow up
• Coaches and develops the people on the team. Defines and keeps track of the individual business and development goals
• Participates in local and global continuous improvement projects
• Forecasts resource needs for new business quoting activity
• Manage outside vendor relationship on engineering services
• Identify ways to improve CAE processes or new advanced tools to further capability of team locally and or globally
• Help the program team in times of need to problem solve any technical issues by way of CAE analysis
• At times of need will support team in completing CAE tasks to maintain deliverable objectives
KEY COMPETENCIES
• Drive for Results - Can be counted on to exceed goals successfully; is constantly and consistently one of the top performers; very bottom-line oriented; steadfastly pushes self and others for results.
• Functional/Technical Skills - Has the functional knowledge and skill to do the job at a high level of accomplishment.
• Problem Solving - Uses rigorous logic and methods to solve difficult problems with effective solutions; Probes all fruitful sources for answers; Can see hidden problems; Is excellent at honest analysis; Looks beyond the obvious and doesn't stop at the first answers.
• Learning on the Fly - Learns quickly when facing new problems; A relentless and versatile learner; Open to change; Analyzes both successes and failures for clues to improvement; Experiments and will try anything to find solutions; Enjoys the challenge of unfamiliar tasks; Quickly grasps the essence and the underlying structure of anything.
• Creativity - Comes up with a lot of new and unique ideas; Easily makes connections among previously unrelated notions; Tends to be seen as original and value-added in brainstorming settings.
• Priority Setting - Spends his/her time and the time of others on what's important; Quickly zeroes in on the critical few and puts the trivial many aside; Can quickly sense what will help or hinder accomplishing a goal; Eliminates roadblocks; Creates focus.
• Decision Quality - Makes good decisions based upon a mixture of analysis, wisdom, experience, and judgment; most of his/her solutions and suggestions turn out to be correct and accurate when judged over time; sought out by others for advice and solutions.
• Conflict Management - Steps up to conflicts, seeing them as opportunities; reads situations quickly; good at focused listening; can hammer out tough agreements and settle disputes equitably; can find common ground and get cooperation with minimum noise.
• Informing - Provides the information people need to do their jobs and to feel good about being a member of the team, unit, and/or the organization; Provide individuals information so that they can make accurate decisions; Is timely with information.
• Interpersonal Savvy - Relates well to all kinds of people-up, down, and sideways, inside and outside the organization; builds appropriate rapport; builds constructive and effective relationships; uses diplomacy and tact; can diffuse even high-tension situations comfortably
EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE
• Minimum of a Bachelor of Science in Engineering required, Master's degree in mechanical engineering is preferred.
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills are required with language skills in English and Swedish.
• Minimum 5 years of experience in automotive powertrain or driveline industry.
• Earlier experience in the field of CAE is required.
• Earlier experience in people management is preferred.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-21
E-post: ikjellman@borgwarner.com
E-post: ikjellman@borgwarner.com Omfattning
BorgWarner Sweden AB
