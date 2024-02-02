Editor to EU-agency!
2024-02-02
Are you an Editor with an eye for details and organizational skills? Are you experienced in editing and proof-reading in English and want to work in a professional environment alongside other skilled editors? Grab this opportunity to gain useful experience!
About the position
Perido is looking for an Editor to our client, an independent and important agency of the European Union. The position is placed in Solna, just outside of Stockholm.
Your daily tasks
You'll belong to a team who are responsible for publishing the agency's journal. You report to the Editor-in-chief of the journal.
Daily tasks include:
Jointly with colleagues in the team contribute to the regular production of the journal by ensuring swift processing of articles and publishing based on XML workflows
Correspondence with authors and reviewers
Processing articles in the electronic submission system
Proofreading articles before publication
Supporting the editorial team in all day-to-day tasks in the office
Your characteristics
We believe the right person for this mission have some experience in writing and editing texts in English and is accurate and organizational in the use of language. You are committed and thoroughly when reading and reviewing material and you have an eye for details. In addition to this, your ability to organize your work and performing under pressure is excellent and you always strive to keep a constant communication with your colleagues to achieve efficiency within the team.
Does this sound like the job for you? If so, please send us your application as soon as possible, we look forward getting to know you!
Note! For this position you need to provide us with a curriculum vitae in English and in the Europass CV template (https://europa.eu/europass/sv).
We also need a letter of motivation, explaining which job specific expertise and personal characteristics you can bring to the job (of maximum 1 page).
Qualifications:
Relevant experience in terms of education and work
Proofreading skills
Excellent command of Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, etc)
Excellent command of English; spoken and written
Meritorious
Having worked for a scientific journal or in publishing
Having worked with XML workflows
Contract type and hours
Full time, consulting assignment from 2024-03-15 to 2024-06-30.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/. Click on the apply button in the advertisement for the current position and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and / or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement, only when contacting the responsible recruiter will you receive all the information you need.
If you have questions or concerns, you are also welcomed to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 34382 in the subject line.
About Perido
About Perido

Why are we called Perido? It comes from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-03
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "34382". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387), https://perido.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Perido AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8441348