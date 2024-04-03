Editiorial Desk lead
Volvo Cars - Driving change together
Volvo Cars' continued growth is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with over 40,000 employees across the globe. At Volvo Cars, your career is designed around your skills and aspirations so you can reach your full potential.
For the right person, an inspiring, and creative workplace awaits. Did you know that every Volvo Cars employee worldwide has the right to our Family Bond, our new all-gender, paid parental leave policy? You'll also enjoy a culture and benefits package that's made us one of the world's most awarded and progressive employers.
By 2025, we aim to sell 1.2 million cars annually, 50% of which will be electric vehicles and sold directly to customers through digital channels. Join us on the journey of a lifetime as we create the driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow.
We're on the lookout for a visionary Editorial Desk Lead to join our dynamic team. As a global leader in our industry, we are committed to excellence and innovation. Our Editorial Desk Lead will play a crucial role in shaping our organization's narrative and driving engagement across digital channels.
What we offer
As the Editorial Desk Lead, you will spearhead the management and optimisation of global channels within our organisation. This pivotal role involves overseeing the planning and publication of content across various digital platforms. Your expertise will be essential in advising on the best channels and formats for disseminating organisational news and stories, collaborating with the content team to optimise content, ensuring timely publication, and providing insights on content performance.
What you'll do
In this role you will develop and execute comprehensive editorial strategies across internal and external channels, ensuring alignment with organizational goals and messaging standards. Review and edit content to meet VCC standards, ensuring relevance, engagement, and search engine optimization. Ensure timely delivery across channels and establish efficient translation processes. Secure processes and role definitions for efficient content production and publishing.
You will also oversee planning and activation of communication projects across digital platforms, collaborating with cross-functional teams and external partners/agencies for seamless integration. Contribute to optimizing both internal and external channels, improving cross-channel user journeys. Implement and lead A/B testing initiatives. Furthermore, you will collaborate closely with the content team to craft engaging and consistent digital content. Lead content ideation for the channel landscape and publishing strategies. Review current internal cross-functional processes to streamline and remove waste.
You will take ownership of project planning and execution, ensuring timely delivery and quality results. Liaise with internal stakeholders to gather project requirements and expectations as well as analyse and evaluate content and channel performance, providing insights for continuous improvement. Utilize analytics to make data-driven decisions and optimize content strategy. We also want you to lead and mentor a team of communication managers to ensure alignment with editorial vision and goals. Engage regional/local functions in the Editorial Desk and provide training in online presence and inbound marketing across channels.
What you'll bring
You demonstrate a commitment to integrity and professionalism, eagerly taking ownership of your areas of expertise. While you excel at independent work, your extensive cross-functional experience equips you to collaborate seamlessly in a global, diverse setting. Your proficiency spans various communication domains, with a focus on digital channels. You possess a knack for efficiently navigating our channel landscape and are constantly driven by curiosity to explore innovative technologies and solutions. You inspire and engage your colleagues, thriving in an environment marked by continual evolution and innovation.
In addition to your professional manner, you exhibit adaptability to thrive in fast-paced environments. Your strong time management and multitasking skills, coupled with your problem-solving abilities, make you adept at finding creative solutions to challenges.
Qualifications:
• Demonstrated expertise in communication management, particularly in digital channels, with a strong background in SEO.
• Proficient in project management, capable of effectively leading multiple projects concurrently.
• Comprehensive understanding of digital platforms, emerging trends, and analytics.
• Proven track record of enhancing online presence and driving contributions across internal and external channels (Paid, Earned, Shared, and Owned channels).
• Experience with various project management tools, SaaS solutions, and CMS platforms is advantageous.
• Exceptional skills in collaboration, communication, stakeholder management, and leadership.
• Fluent in written and spoken English, facilitating communication with international teams and stakeholders.
Please apply for this no later than 14th of April 2024, enclose your CV and cover letter written in English.
