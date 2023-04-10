Eastern Europe Partnership And Organizational Development Managers To Rfsl
2023-04-10
As Partnership and Organizational Development Manager your mission is to implement the partnership and organizational development component of our Eastern Europe program, which implies working with partner organizations systematically and supporting them in their on-going work.
You will be responsible for re-granting as well as for identifying and following up on the organizational development and leadership needs of partners, which will be on-going, continuous work - from selection criteria, to entering into agreements, to identifying and supporting organizational and leadership needs.
You will be part of the International Unit and report to the Head of Program.
The role includes the following tasks:
Plan and implement partnerships and organizational development activities in Eastern Europe in relation to the changing community needs and contexts, in line with the objectives of the program
Plan calls and criteria for partnerships, together with the Head of Program and the RFSL regional team
Be esponsible for the whole cycle of grant management vis-a-vis grantees including review partner applications and reports, budgets, prepare decision memos, agreements and other documentation and routines, related to re-granting in the non-profit sector
Work with the Head of Program, Controller and the Financial Team on financial follow-up and oversight
Coordinate and work strategically with partner organizations to ensure that the organizational development component reflects their needs
Organize workshops / trainings/ consultations as a part of organizational development work
Monitor and evaluate the organizational development activities in relation to the program goals as well as learn and adjust activities to maximize the impact
Evaluate, record learnings and report on the results of the partnership and organizational development activities and related budget expenditure
Participate in office and team meetings and processes and contribute with experience and knowledge in the drafting of applications for funding or other relevant documents
Perform administrative tasks
ABOUT YOU
We assume that you share RFSL's values of anti-racism, feminism, accessibility, and intersectionality.
To be suitable for this position you have:
Expertise in the lived realities of LGBTQI persons in Eastern Europe
A strong commitment to the advancement of LGBTQI rights, justice, and equality
At least 3 years of relevant working experience with re-granting and grant management
At least 3 years of relevant working experience within a national or international non-governmental organization, with NGO project management, and organizations and activists
Understanding of the security implications related to LGBTQI activism in different contexts across Eastern Europe
Proven track record of working with partnerships and organizational development both for established and small organizations / initiatives
Excellent knowledge (spoken and written) of English and working knowledge of Russian
Experience working with budgets, financial reports, and oversight in the NGO sector, ideally in Eastern Europe
High administrative capacity
Solid IT skills, including good knowledge of Google Suite and Microsoft 365 (Excel, PPT, Word)
A Bachelor's degree in gender studies, international relations, political science and sociology or other social sciences or equivalent qualifications obtained through relevant work experience
A Swedish work permit and possibility to work from Sweden
Qualifications that are desirable but not required for the position are:
A proven track record of knowledge and experiences from human rights work in Eastern Europe
Experience with organizing trainings and other capacity-strengthening events for civil society activists, preferably in Eastern Europe
Knowledge of other languages within the Eastern Europe Region
ABOUT THE EMPLOYMENT
This is a full-time temporary employment, starting in May 2023 or as soon as possible. The employment is initially until May 31 2024, with the possibility of prolongation.
Furthermore, RFSL are part of a collective agreement and offer a number of valuable work benefits.
The organization is working in a hybrid mode. The position should preferably be based in Sweden, while extensive travelling to the region and elsewhere will also be expected. RFSL can provide support with work permit applications, if relevant.
RFSL strive to be an inclusive workplace for everyone, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity and expression and sex characteristics, religion, race, ethnicity, country of origin, disability status, age and other grounds of discrimination. Candidates with lived realities and experiences of LGBTQI communities, especially individuals with trans, intersex and gender-non-conforming experiences and identities and with diverse backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply.
Please apply as soon as possible, as we recruit on an ongoing basis, but no later than April 24, 2023. If you have any questions about the position please contact Jenny Sundberg, International Director.
Many strong applicants will have some qualifications but not others. We highly encourage everyone to apply!
ABOUT US
Founded in 1950, RFSL, the Swedish Federation for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Rights, is one of the oldest non-profit, membership based LGBTQI organizations in the world. RFSL's vision is an equal world where all LGBTQI people's human rights are respected, and nobody is left out. The Federation has over 7000 members and 36 chapters around Sweden. The Head office with its 45 staff members is located in Stockholm.
RFSL's global solidarity work dates back to 1979 when the organization joined ILGA. Our international work is deeply rooted in RFSL's decades-long experience of advancing LGBTQI rights nationally and centers the expertise and self-advocacy of our partner organizations. RFSL's international unit has a broad capacity-strengthening program and a strong commitment to international advocacy.
We enter into and maintain long-term partnerships with LGBTQI organizations in Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, Southern and East Africa and support partners' work on national, regional, and international levels. Through partnerships, RFSL aims to contribute to capacity strengthening, experience exchange and accessing global platforms and spaces. Så ansöker du
