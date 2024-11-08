Early Career Program: Change driver
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Our Excellerate Global Leadership Program will give you an outstanding opportunity to engage with commercial projects at a strategic and global level, rising up to challenges and becoming and developing as a leader.
As part of the Excellerate program you are able to seize the initiative, operate with a consultative approach and collaborate on cross-technology solutions. The program will ensure you gain real practical insight into our business, our stakeholders and our customers including communication service providers (CSP) across the globe, and how we integrate end-to-end solutions to ensure everyone worldwide is connected.
Your journey within the Excellerate Program will start as a Charge Driver in a Group Supply Unit.
What you will do:
Change driver is a global role. S/he acts as a change catalyst in design, development and implementation of change and transformation in alignment with Group Supply Strategy. The role requires integration of various disciplines, methodologies and skills with the aim of contributing to Business Owners in managing transformation complexity and time to market, while considering technology, process and people aspects. The role's ultimate intended outcome is achieving specific organizational benefits, accelerating competence shifts for speedy execution and maximizing business value and impact.
You will bring:
Joining the team will offer you an exciting journey through business and technology where you will learn, be able to challenge, take decisions and most importantly have a lot of fun! We believe you can challenge us in who we're looking for and believe you have an interest for business/commercial management combined with a technical interest in the communications industry.
In addition, we believe you have:
* Passion about bringing ideas and solutions
* 2-3 years of relevant experience in business related areas
* Change and improvement management skills
* A global attitude and willingness to relocate internationally, with a desire and ability to work in a multicultural environment
* Keen interest to learn new things and to broaden experience
* Ability to collaborate, engage with and mobilize the organization to secure results
* Solid presentation and communication skills, and proficiency in English Ersättning
