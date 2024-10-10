e2e Supply Controller to H&M!
Here is a unique opportunity to a full-time consulting assignment as a e2e supply controller at H&M! In this role you belong to the e2e Supply Controlling team that have the main goal to maximize the high value of predictable demand assortment.
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are looking for an experienced e2e Supply Controller to join the Supply Planning unit within the new e2e Supply Controlling team. This team's primary objective is to maximize the value of our predictable demand assortment. In this role, you will be responsible for ensuring that the right stock is available in the right warehouse, working closely with key cross-functional teams such as Assortment, Merchandising, Production, Logistics, and Supply Planning. Your focus will be on maintaining a healthy stock level that balances availability for customers and capacity at stores and warehouses.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Collaborate with Assortment and Merchandising teams to set data-driven goals for predictable demand.
• Align e2e supply settings with business objectives, in partnership with Value Stream Supply.
• Manage and execute the e2e supply timeline with key functional leads, ensuring delivery of predictable items.
• Monitor and track key KPIs such as stock turnover, size curve availability, and supply vs. demand alignment on a weekly and monthly basis.
• Lead root cause analysis and create intervention plans to address off-track KPIs, ensuring long-term value delivery.
• Oversee stock levels and automatic carryover order placement at the article level.
• Provide input to Assortment and Merchandising teams on stock productivity for future demand planning.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A university degree in Business, Economics, Finance, Supply Chain, Engineering, or a related field, or equivalent work experience.
• Minimun 2 years of experience in Supply Planning and Inventory Management, ideally within e-commerce or retail supply chains.
• Experience with Assortment Planning, or in Regional Supply & Demand teams, or a Supply Chain Planning role.
• A solid understanding of logistics strategies and supply chain operations.
• Proven problem-solving skills, with the ability to act swiftly and deliver sustainable results.
• Strong analytical abilities, using data to drive decisions and provide insights.
• Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
• Excellent skills in English (spoken and written)
