E2E Supply Controller
2024-12-30
The mission of Supply Planning Unit is to enable our Region and Customer Groups to maximize the value of availability, lead-time, cost and inventory in a sustainable way. We do this by leading the development, implementation and follow up of supply planning strategies, processes and technology. Our way to approach the work to deliver exponential value is via Value Streams, e2e Value Stream and Supply Value Stream, and integration of Reverse Supply Operations.
Our team is growing and we are now looking for a e2e Supply Controllers to work within the Supply Planning unit in our new team e2e Supply Controlling. You will be part of a team responsible for ensuring the right stock is in the right stock node. This will involve monitoring, intervening when necessary, and establishing strong cross-functional collaboration with Assortment, Merchandising, Production, Logistics, and Supply Planning Value Streams.
You will secure that selected articles, as defined by assortment, are available to shop for all customers while keeping a healthy stock level that secures the right reach and capacity at store/online warehouses, as defined by merchandising. You are a great cross functional team player with excellent communication skills and a drive for operational excellence to deliver sustainable results together with key stakeholders. You enjoy operations that include daily, weekly routines and data driven interventions that secure "here and now" value as well as strategic mindset to steer and drive mid-long-term interventions. This to secure sustained performance which includes input for development of our capabilities. You have a good understanding of end-to-end supply flows and are skilled in data & analytics to drive decisions.
The e2e Supply Controlling team is part of the Value Stream E2E FLOW PLANNING & ENABLERS within Supply Planning.
Key Responsibilities:
Support data driven goal setting on selected articles with our Assortment and Merchandising teams
Secure together with the Value Stream that our supply & the e2e supply settings are aligned with our business goals
Proactively manage and deliver together with functional stakeholders (Demand Planning, Production, Merchandising, Logistics, Supply Planning) the e2e timeline & best practise, as well as the supply chain flow
Ensure key performance KPIs are on track on monthly and weekly basis (Stock Turn, Availability, On Time Delivery, Demand Plans & Impact)
Lead root cause analysis and short-mid-long-term cross functional intervention plan when KPIs performance off track and strategic interventions to secure value delivery
Secure supply system settings interventions
Secure order placement according to lead times together with our assortment teams
Drive creation of new processes and ways of working including needed change management
Qualifications
To be successful in the role we believe you have:
University degree, preferably in Business, Economics, Finance, Supply Chain, Engineering or similar knowledge from experience
Several years of experience within Supply Planning & Inventory Management from E-Com and/or store supply chain
Experience in Assortment planning as business controller or/and experience in Regional Supply & Demand teams and/or experience in Supply Chain supply planning function
We also believe that you understand logistics strategies, operations, and networks
Proven experience on successful problem solving that combines "what" and the "how" and speed to action with sustainable results
Strong analytical skills and ability to translate data into clear insights and take data-driven decisions
Strong stakeholder management and communication skills
Additional information
Based in Stockholm and you will report to Kevin Blumenstock. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please apply by sending your CV (no need for cover letter) by the latest 10th January.
We look forward to receiving your application!
H&M is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
