E2E Supply Chain Support Specialist to client in Gothenburg
2024-03-07
Do you have experience in SAP, supply chain and enjoy working in projects? Then this might be the role for you!
Right now we are looking for a End2End Supply Chain Planning Support Specialist , to play a pivotal role in driving efficiency and adherence within the client 's end-to-end supply chain processes.
About the role
The role 's responsibilities are divided into five different areas as following:
1. Administrative and Analytical Support:
• Assist the E2E planning team with administrative, analytical, and organizational tasks.
• Handle responsibilities such as reporting, meeting booking, dashboard updates, and process mappings.
2. Repetitive Task Execution:
• Drive and execute tasks within the E2E team, including reporting and maintaining key user communities.
• Collect input and comments from different Business Areas and share results with stakeholders.
• Initiate actions with relevant stakeholders for process improvement.
3. Process Adherence and Standardization:
• Support and drive process adherence initiated within the E2E Supply Chain, covering Purchasing, Factory, and Supply and Demand Planning.
• Drive standardization initiatives within different planning areas as initiated by E2E planning team colleagues.
• Work on process layout, alignment meeting minutes structure, and follow-up on action points.
4. Manage Enhancement Process:
• Administer and enhance processes by driving IT cases impacting our planning tools (e.g., Rapid Response, Analytics, SAP).
• Document tickets, ensure sizing, and prioritize tasks on a monthly basis.
5. Communication with Stakeholders:
• Communicate improvement progress with Business Areas regularly, e.g., via status reports or newsletters.
The role is a consultancy assignment through Adecco with start as soon as possible and that stretches to the end of May 2025 with a possibility of prolongation.
About you
To be suitable for this role we see that you have:
• Familiarity with supply chain processes, such as Purchasing, Factory, Supply and Demand Planning.
• Previous experience in Supply chain or Data analytical support roles. Minimum 5 years.
• Excellent knowledge of the MS Office suite, particularly Excel and PowerPoint.
• Strong organizational skills with an eye for detail.
• Experience in Supply chain applications like SAP; APO Rapid Response is beneficial.
• Comfortable communication in English, both in writing and verbally.
About the application
We will go through the applications continuously and the job posting may get closed before the last application date so don 't hesitate with sending in your application today!
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Evelina Hjortskog via Evelina.Hjortskog@adecco.se
