e-Mobility Specialist Australia
2023-04-24
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Do you have a 'Customer First' passion? Do you want to be the one who enables novel technologies in new partnerships for commercial tests? This is what drives Scania Pilot Partner, and we are now looking for a new team member to be located in Australia. If it sounds interesting to change the world for the better at work, apply now!
Scania has embarked on a transformation journey, taking customer centricity to new levels. In addition to securing sustainable and competitive products, you will also be heavily involved in this work.
Who we are
Scania Pilot Partner is a new function to increase speed and focus on e-Mobility. We are aiming for an entrepreneurial "company mindset" with end-to-end responsibility and clear accountability for pioneering the e-Mobility business. We create and sell proof-of-concept solutions in segments or applications where no mature solution exists yet. We reduce risk by taking full responsibility for profit and loss but also by supporting uptime for the customer during the contract period. Our working environment is characterized by high integrity, a flat hierarchy and collective leadership.
About the role
Your work as an operation specialist is to be a specialist in supporting the workshop and the specific Pilot Partner customer. You will work both on-site with the customer and with Scania in Perth.
Summary of responsibilities:
• Build and maintain relations with customers, to be able to support and understand their challenges.
• Prepare and support the dealer to deliver, repair and do maintenance of the vehicles
• Proactive monitoring schedules and procedures
• Superuser maintenance Process
• Repair- and maintenance best practice development for a related solution
• Advanced deviation management
• Support preparation of long-term scale opportunity
• Direct link to Scania Södertälje
The role holds a unique opportunity to get commercial experience combined with working internationally both with the product as such and also in developing the service market with Scania's end-customers from a Head Office perspective
Who you are
To be successful in this position, you need to be a dedicated team player, flexible when plans change and service minded with a focus on the customer. You possess good leadership qualities and you can talk eye-to-eye with anyone in the organization. We are looking for someone who is strong in communication and has hands-on experience supporting customers with heavy vehicles. On a personal level, you strive to build wide contact networks with long-term relationships through good communication, structure and trust. You have the thrive to motivate yourself to work both when you are by yourself at the site as well as do this over time. A great passion for the success of Scania's customers is a given!
You likely have a bachelor's degree in engineering, management or equivalent. Probably you have experience in R&D and software development, service market at a dealer and have been working with customers where operations and uptime is key factors for success.
If you think that you are suitable for this position, we highly encourage you to apply as soon as possible. At Scania Pilot Partner we celebrate difference and care deeply about diversity and inclusion - if you do not match all the requirements, please demonstrate how your passion, attitude and interest in the success of Scania's customers might compensate for this
This position is placed in Australia. You will be employed by Scania Pilot Partner but under an ex-pat contract. In Australia, you will be working in the service organisation. A driving licence for trucks (CE) is a requirement for applying for this position.
Application
If you think that this sounds interesting, we highly encourage you to apply as soon as possible!
For any sorts of questions please contact Andreas Fallberg, Head of Operations, +46 8 553 516 98.
