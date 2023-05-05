e-Mobility Solution Manager to Scania
Nexer Recruit AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-05-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Recruit AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Södertälje
, Sigtuna
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to build Scania's future and lead the electrification shift? Great! We are building our structure as we go along and will need another colleague to shape and add to our way of working.
The world of transport and logistics is electrifying rapidly, and Scania is facing the biggest shift in our history. Our target is to take a leading role in the transformation by quickly building a sustainable transport solution through a steady flow of new tailor-made products, services and not the least, enhanced abilities. Besides a whole new product range, this will change the way we do business and interact with our customers.
Your team and our assignment
As a group, we work closely together with interconnected responsibilities and competencies to be able to open and engage discussions and to get quick support when needed. Our shared purpose is to: "Secure and use deep insights of the customer's business, goals and requirements to guide where to play and how to electrify goods transport".
As part of e-Mobility department, you will have the opportunity to work with other amazing people from a variety of backgrounds united by a passion for e-mobility as a way to create a better planet. We put effort into our teams to bring out the greatness in everyone and have an ambition that going to work should recharge your batteries rather than drain them. To support you, we have mood managers, great coffee and we continuously work to assure that we have premises and setup to accommodate a modern work-life in a start-up atmosphere.
As a Solution Manager
In the role of solution manager, you ensure in-depth insights into the customer's business, goals and requirements. You use and develop modern methods to explore perceived and unperceived needs, then make these available to all relevant parties, including customers, distributors, resellers, product management, R&D and strategic product planning.
As part of your responsibility and area of expertise, you will segment the market to cluster customers with similar needs. In order for the segmentation to become specific to the customers' needs and business benefit, you critically assess the customers' business by carefully formulating the problem. For example, through the use of customer experience tools.
Your profile and experience
You have broad experience in the area of goods transport and a good understanding of the needs and possibilities of all product areas. You like to lead in the business integration of new technologies and convert them into real customer value and Scania business.
You are a self-going person that sees, visualises and builds structures and processes from scattered information and find or fill in the missing pieces. You form and communicate a common vision and find it natural to act in between disciplines to get other persons to work towards it. You make things happen through a creative touch and hands-on approach where you see beyond the way we do business and run our operations today.
More information
We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit in this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Elin Murman at elin.murman@nexergroup.com
or call +46 761 169 132 if you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
We consider applications at an ongoing basis and the position may therefore be filled before the application period has expired. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Recruit AB
(org.nr 556975-4970) Kontakt
Nexer Recruit sigmarecruit@sigma.se Jobbnummer
7738557