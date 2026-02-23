E-Mobility Manager - People Transport Solutions (PTS), Strategic Business
2026-02-23
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Shape the future of electrified public transport
At Scania, we are driving the shift towards sustainable mobility. As E-Mobility Manager - People Transport Solutions, you will play a key role in accelerating electrified public transport worldwide, enabling cities and operators to transition to fully integrated Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) solutions.
In this strategic role, you will turn opportunities into reality - leading complex, high-impact BEV projects from early market engagement through tendering, delivery, and start of operations. You will work at the intersection of commercial strategy, technology, and partnerships, strengthening Scania's position as a trusted leader in electrified people transport.
Your mission
You will enable and deliver complete BEV solutions that create value for customers, cities, and society - while supporting Scania's long-term growth in e-Mobility.
Job Responsibilities
• Identify and develop strategic BEV opportunities together with distributors and regional teams, supporting competitive offers for electrified bus systems across global markets.
• Lead and support complex tenders covering vehicles, charging infrastructure, digital services, service agreements, and financial solutions - ensuring true end-to-end offerings.
• Build and maintain strong relationships with infrastructure providers, ecosystem partners, and public transport authorities to ensure market readiness and successful deployments.
• Align commercial and technical stakeholders across Business Units, Regions, R&D, Services, Charging, Logistics, Finance, and Digital to deliver integrated mobility solutions.
• Monitor market trends and competitor activity, strengthening Scania's market insight and proactively creating new BEV business opportunities.
• Represent Scania externally in global and regional forums, conferences, and strategic discussions related to e-Mobility and electrified transport.
• Drive multi-disciplinary project teams from offer preparation to implementation and start of operations, ensuring profitability, compliance, timing, and high customer satisfaction.
Who You Are
You are motivated by sustainability, systems thinking, and making complex solutions work in the real world. You thrive in collaborative environments and are comfortable navigating both strategic discussions and operational detail.
• Experience within e-Mobility, electric bus systems, sustainability initiatives, public transport operations, or related industries.
• Proven ability to work cross-functionally and manage complex stakeholder landscapes in a structured and proactive way.
• Solid understanding of BEV technology, charging infrastructure, and mobility ecosystems.
• Strong communication, analytical, project management and relationship-building skills.
• Fluent in English; additional languages are a plus.
This Is Us
Strategic Business within People Transport Solutions enables business units and regions to win and deliver complex, high-value business -strategic tenders, international customers, and electric mobility projects. You will join an international, diverse and cross-functional team working across a broad ecosystem, turning the opportunities into complete solutions.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally. Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-03-08. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: manager Andre Oliveira, e-mail: andre.oliveira@scania.com
