E-Learning Instructor
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS
E-Learning Instructor - SAS Technical Training
Shape the future of technical training in aviation!
Are you passionate about digital learning, instructional design and aviation? Do you enjoy transforming complex technical content into engaging and effective learning experiences? If so, the role of E-Learning Instructor within SAS Technical Training might be the perfect fit for you.
In this role, you will design, develop and maintain digital training solutions for aircraft maintenance and CAMO environments, combining instructional design expertise, aviation knowledge and emerging AI-driven learning strategies.
Challenges you will work on:
In this dynamic and impactful role, you will:
Design, develop and continuously improve engaging e-learning courses using Articulate 360 and other digital tools.
Lead and participate in projects related to learning development, innovation and digitalization.
Translate technical topics, procedures and regulatory requirements into clear, structured and attractive training content.
Integrate AI tools and methods for content creation, learning support and future-ready training solutions.
Publish Maintenance Bulletins and support blended learning solutions.
Manage competence profiles and training products in SAP SuccessFactors.
Promote best practices in instructional design, accessibility and adult learning.
The time horizon of your work varies from long-term competence development to urgent training needs where rapid delivery is required to ensure operational safety and compliance.
The Team
You will be part of SAS Technical Training, a specialized and collaborative team supporting competence development within aircraft maintenance and CAMO. The team works closely with managers, subject matter experts, engineers, IT and AI specialists to ensure high-quality, compliant and future-oriented training solutions.
To be successful, we believe you have:
* Background in aircraft maintenance, P145 and/or CAMO environments.
Strong ability to extract and define learning objectives based on competence needs.
Proven experience in instructional design and multimedia production.
Experience working with Articulate 360 or similar LMS / authoring tools.
Familiarity with SAP SuccessFactors (or similar systems).
High proficiency in IT and the ability to manage complex digital systems.
Experience teaching in virtual and physical classroom environments.
Strong project management skills and the ability to work independently and collaboratively.
Excellent communication skills in English (spoken and written).
Interest in and hands-on experience using AI tools for content generation, personalization and adaptive learning.
A structured, thorough and solution-oriented mindset.
Formal education can be replaced by significant relevant professional experience.
Why SAS?
At SAS, we offer extensive opportunities for professional development in an international, fast-paced working environment. We are dedicated to the continuous growth of our employees. Working with us comes with a variety of benefits, including:
* Travel Perks: Enjoy discounted travel opportunities around the world with SAS.
* Health & Wellness: Access to health and wellness benefits, including a newly renovated gym with complimentary classes such as CrossFit and yoga.
* Discounts: Receive discounts from a wide range of brands, as well as on transportation to and from airports, airport shops, hotels, and car rentals.
* Work Environment: Our office location in Frösundavik offers a vibrant workspace with a restaurant, café, and easy access to outdoor activities in Hagaparken and Brunnsviken. Engage in running, tennis, outdoor gym sessions, kayaking, and stand-up paddling with equipment available free of charge.
Additional information
* Deadline for application: 06/02/2026. Please send us your CV as soon as possible, as interviews are conducted continuously, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. Note that we are not able to handle any applications that are sent by email, due to GDPR regulations.
* Desired start date: As soon as possible.
* Position: Fulltime (100%) starting with a 6-month probation period.
* This position is based in Arlanda Airport (ARN). Copenhagen Airport (CPH) may also be considered.
* As this role is security classified, a background check will be conducted at the final stage of the recruitment process. We kindly ask you to be transparent about any matters that may arise during this check. In addition, a drug and alcohol test will be carried out prior to employment. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Kevin Brunnberg 00000000 Jobbnummer
