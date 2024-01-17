e-Commerce Strategic Development Manager
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
The Services e-Commerce Strategic Development Manager leads the Services Categories Strategic Agenda for e-Commerce and its needs to enhance sales growth and productivity online. Ensures a common agenda approach with relevant Services categories in order to identify and collect key development needs for Services e-Commerce, from both customer centric and Strategic Developments perspective. Responsible for business impact analysis (business case),the prioritization roadmap for Services and the budget management to secure execution. Ensures the engagement model with Market Operations and the entire e-Commerce team and actively participates in the prioritization meetings, representing Services Sales & Channel Management organisation.
What you will do
Drive the Services e-Commerce strategic roadmap (3YP) and its fulfilment, ensuring Services needs are captured and prioritized within e-Commerce team
Drive the needs collection towards Services categories, strategic roadmap development and prioritization and its backlog, collaborating with e-Commerce product owner and relevant stakeholders.
Develop and implement the common agenda approach with Services categories, ensuring relevant developments to accommodate services categories (Packaging and Processing)
Drive e-Commerce related internal communication towards Services Units (new releases, customers feedbacks and best practices) and statistics (sales, adoption etc)
Leads the business impact analysis in order to define the prioritization pipeline for the strategic developments.
Manages the Services Strategic Development budget.
Act as facilitator for new Digital Marketing and Merchandising aiming at promoting Services portfolio online.
Regularly present to senior level management on business trends with a view to developing new services or introduction of new products or product categories. Ensure proper reports / updates to top management on the work progress, milestones completion and budget accuracy.
Participates on the prioritization of sprints planning and deployment (test), evaluating the business impact for Services business
We believe you have
Minimum of 2 years of hands-on experience in the dynamic field of E-Commerce, demonstrating a deep understanding of its intricacies and challenges.
Proven expertise in stakeholder management, showcasing strong communication skills to effectively collaborate with diverse teams and partners.
Track record of successful prioritization, highlighting the ability to manage tasks efficiently in a fast-paced environment.
Bonus: Previous involvement in Business Development, demonstrating an understanding of strategies to enhance organizational growth and create valuable partnerships.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply with CV through our careers page on https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
To find out more about how it is to work at Tetra Pak in Lund, take a look at following website https://publications.inpublix.com/we-are-tetra-pak/
To know more about the position contact Lucas Orlando Rodriguez Morera at Lucas.Rodriguez@tetrapak.com
Questions about your application contact Zoiya Hafeez at Zoiya.Hafeez@tetrapak.com
For trade union information contact Unionen/Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 or
