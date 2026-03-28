E-commerce Stockroom Assistant Stockholm
Table love AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
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Company: Table Love AB
Location: Stockholm / Östermalm (office/showroom)
Role Overview
We are looking for a highly organized, detail-oriented, and proactive E-commerce & Stockroom Assistant to oversee all operational aspects of our order flow. This role is central to ensuring that every customer receives a seamless and premium brand experience - from order placement to delivery.
Key Responsibilities
Order Fulfilment & Logistics
Manage all incoming Shopify orders daily
Pick, pack, and prepare orders with precision and care
Coordinate shipments using platforms such as Sendify
Ensure timely dispatch and accurate tracking communication
Handle returns, exchanges, and related logistics
Stockroom & Inventory Management
Maintain full control of stock levels and inventory accuracy
Receive and inspect incoming deliveries
Conduct regular stock counts and reconcile discrepancies
Organize stockroom for efficiency and visual clarity
Quality Control
Perform meticulous quality checks on all outgoing products
Ensure products meet Table Love's premium standards
Identify and report any production or material issues
Customer Service
Respond to customer inquiries via email, WhatsApp, and social media
Handle order-related questions, complaints, and resolutions
Maintain a high level of professionalism and brand tone
Administration & Coordination
Manage shipping documentation for domestic and international orders
Handle export/import paperwork where required
Support internal coordination for product launches, restocks, and events
Assist in showroom preparation and event logistics
Qualifications & Experience
Experience with Shopify (required)
Familiarity with shipping/logistics platforms (e.g., Sendify)
Strong organizational and administrative skills
High attention to detail and quality
Experience in customer service
Comfortable working with Excel, Word, and basic reporting tools
Ability to multitask and work in a fast-paced environment
Personal Attributes
Highly structured and detail-driven
Solution-oriented with a proactive mindset
Strong sense of ownership and accountability
Calm under pressure and efficient with time
Team player with a positive attitude
Bonus Skills (Not Required but Valuable)
Experience in e-commerce operations or retail logistics
Event coordination or project management experience
Interest in interiors, design, or lifestyle brands Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-31
Ej Via Telefon.
E-post: workattablelove@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "E-commerce Stockroom Manager". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Table love AB
(org.nr 559336-6544) Kontakt
Roberta Ellingsen workattablelove@gmail.com Jobbnummer
9825468