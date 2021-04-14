E-commerce steering manager - Global Online Experience - Volvo Personvagnar AB - Bankjobb i Göteborg
E-commerce steering manager - Global Online Experience
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Bankjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-14
Visa alla bankjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Why?
The transformation journey towards online sales is a bumpy road with a lot of challenges. Therefore, we can provide you with your daily dose of interesting problems to solve. They will be hairy, complex, and span across the entire commercial system of the company. In the team we foster an intelligent problem-solving environment where we're aiming at new solutions and inventions. In our team, we strive to increase our understanding, analyze, and explain to the rest of the online sales community how we make money on our products.
What?
Do you get sick when the person with an understanding of data and business acumen is not given the opportunity to influence decisions? Welcome to participate in the discussion, learn with us and help us all become smarter. This is the role for you.
To succeed you need to understand, navigate and steer in a complex business environment from a financial perspective with a holistic mindset. You will develop, implement, and maintain the performance steering toolbox and ways of working. You combine practical modeling and business development to drive the business in new directions based on your findings. You are also a key player in stakeholder education (a wide range of seniority and roles) and management in a cross-functional environment.
Who are you?
You've probably created a bunch of financial models you're extremely proud of (including the super-smart unnecessary details no one else noticed). You've also had your share of structuring data to get extraordinary visualizations of actuals to support decisions. In addition, a few gray hairs have started to grow due to excessive time spent on trying to get the rest of the team (finance and others) to understand what you just learned. You enjoy that you can combine standing with one foot in the practical modeling and access to data and the other in business development and high-level discussions to drive the business in the best direction.
As you have probably understood Global Online Experience is a constantly changing organization and to fit the profile you are fine with not everything being decided yet and nothing ever to be set in stone. Of course, collaboration is close to your heart and your communication (in English and potentially other languages) is razor-sharp.
Location
HQ Gothenburg or Stockholm.
Contact & Application
Please apply via the link no later than May 6th, 2021. Applications and CVs will not be accepted via email and in this recruitment, we use qualifying questions and will therefore not require any cover letter.
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Senior Recruiter Lisa Eldén at elden.lisa@volvocars.com or if you have questions regarding the position please contact Erik Rüdow Fors at erik.rudow.fors@volvocars.com.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full Time Undefined
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-14
Ersättning
Undefined
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-06
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Volvo Personvagnar AB
Jobbnummer
5692478
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Bankjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-14
Visa alla bankjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Why?
The transformation journey towards online sales is a bumpy road with a lot of challenges. Therefore, we can provide you with your daily dose of interesting problems to solve. They will be hairy, complex, and span across the entire commercial system of the company. In the team we foster an intelligent problem-solving environment where we're aiming at new solutions and inventions. In our team, we strive to increase our understanding, analyze, and explain to the rest of the online sales community how we make money on our products.
What?
Do you get sick when the person with an understanding of data and business acumen is not given the opportunity to influence decisions? Welcome to participate in the discussion, learn with us and help us all become smarter. This is the role for you.
To succeed you need to understand, navigate and steer in a complex business environment from a financial perspective with a holistic mindset. You will develop, implement, and maintain the performance steering toolbox and ways of working. You combine practical modeling and business development to drive the business in new directions based on your findings. You are also a key player in stakeholder education (a wide range of seniority and roles) and management in a cross-functional environment.
Who are you?
You've probably created a bunch of financial models you're extremely proud of (including the super-smart unnecessary details no one else noticed). You've also had your share of structuring data to get extraordinary visualizations of actuals to support decisions. In addition, a few gray hairs have started to grow due to excessive time spent on trying to get the rest of the team (finance and others) to understand what you just learned. You enjoy that you can combine standing with one foot in the practical modeling and access to data and the other in business development and high-level discussions to drive the business in the best direction.
As you have probably understood Global Online Experience is a constantly changing organization and to fit the profile you are fine with not everything being decided yet and nothing ever to be set in stone. Of course, collaboration is close to your heart and your communication (in English and potentially other languages) is razor-sharp.
Location
HQ Gothenburg or Stockholm.
Contact & Application
Please apply via the link no later than May 6th, 2021. Applications and CVs will not be accepted via email and in this recruitment, we use qualifying questions and will therefore not require any cover letter.
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Senior Recruiter Lisa Eldén at elden.lisa@volvocars.com or if you have questions regarding the position please contact Erik Rüdow Fors at erik.rudow.fors@volvocars.com.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full Time Undefined
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-14
Ersättning
Undefined
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-06
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Volvo Personvagnar AB
Jobbnummer
5692478