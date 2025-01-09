E-commerce Specialist/ Online Merchandiser - Stockholm
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking an Online Merchandiser to join the eCommerce Experience team. In this role, you will take a leading part in managing and optimizing online commercial campaigns across global, regional, and local markets using platforms such as Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Contentful. You will work closely with content teams, marketing managers, and CRM specialists to ensure that commercial strategies are executed effectively, with the goal of increasing online sales and brand visibility.
Key Qualifications
We are looking for a proactive, detail-oriented individual with strong project management skills who can handle multiple tasks simultaneously. The ideal candidate will have excellent problem-solving and analytical abilities, along with strong communication skills to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams.
Responsibilities
• Develop, manage, and oversee commercial eCommerce campaigns for both B2C and B2B markets, ensuring consistency while adjusting for localization.* Collaborate with the paid media and CRM teams to align marketing strategies and campaign execution.* Monitor and evaluate campaign performance, providing actionable insights for optimization.* Conduct A/B tests and analyze user behavior to improve the online shopping experience.* Set and uphold best practices for global campaign structures within Salesforce Commerce Cloud.* Keep up to date with industry trends and competitor activities to maintain a competitive advantage.
Requirements
• 4+ years of experience in online merchandising for global brands operating in multiple markets with multi-market eCommerce operations* Hands-on experience with Salesforce Commerce Cloud.* Proficiency in using Contentful or similar CMS platforms for content management and campaign execution.* Strong knowledge of eCommerce platforms, digital marketing tools, and analytics.* Excellent organizational skills with the ability to streamline projects and encourage teamwork.* A positive attitude, great attention to detail, and problem-solving mindset.Start Date and ApplicationStart Date: As soon as possibleEnd Date: 3 monthsDeadline: ASAPWorkload: Full-time (100%)Location: Stockholm
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in quickly and efficiently matching the right talent with the right company. Our core focus areas are Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT. However, we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of some of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With offices in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us a natural partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), http://example.com Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Isabel isabel@swaysourcing.com Jobbnummer
9094055