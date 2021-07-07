E-Commerce Specialist - Swedish Speaking - Temp-Team Sverige AB - Marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
E-Commerce Specialist - Swedish Speaking
Temp-Team Sverige AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö
2021-07-07
On behalf of one of the world's largest and most recognized Tech companies, located just north of Copenhagen (remote work is also possible), we are looking for a skilled, diligent, and proactive E-commerce Marketing Specialist who speaks Swedish.
You will be joining the companies EMEA-LATAM Site team. The team is spread over nine locations (Copenhagen, London, Dublin, Munich, Paris, Madrid, Milan, Warsaw and Mexico City) and consist of 18 dedicated employees. The E-commerce Marketing Specialist role also forms part of the Nordics Digital Stores team which comprises a Digital Stores Lead and Product Marketing Manager,
Your responsibilities will include but not be limited to:
Planning, coordinating, and executing updates on the website
Customer Journey - optimizing and improving the user experience
Analyzing the websites data and traffic
Banner placement - planning and analyzing the impact of changes to banner placements on the site
Planning and analyzing the effect of different sales strategies on the site and comparing with results from other regions
Providing clear communication to stakeholders
Qualifications
The ideal candidate must be very detail orientated and collaborative with experience in managing and executing digital marketing and e-commerce initiatives.
The position requires a self-starter who can proactively work within a high pressured and fast-paced environment, demonstrating problem solving skills and the ability to effectively communicate with varied audiences.
2+ years' experience working in e-commerce / online marketing.
Experience with analytics
Degree in Business/Marketing/quantitative field or equivalent experience
Excellent project management, organizational and communication skills
High attention to detail
Professional working proficiency in both English and Swedish
Self-starter and a proactive problem solver with a drive to achieve results
A character that exemplifies the client's values including integrity, honesty, openness, personal excellence, constructive self-criticism, continual self-improvement, and mutual respect
Information
We can offer you:
Attractive employment terms including 12% pension, 6% fritvalg, health and dental insurance
Employment in one of the world's most recognized companies who over and over is celebrated as one of the world's greatest places to work
The work environment is vibrant and energetic
Preferred start date is as soon as possible
This is a approx. 18 months position
The position is full time
It is possible to work remote or from our client's office just outside of Copenhagen or a combination of the two
You will be employed by TEMP-TEAM Denmark but working at our client's location North of Copenhagen. It will be possible to work remote some of the time.
We are reviewing applications and inviting for interviews on an ongoing basis. If you are interested and feel you are the right person for the job, do not hesitate to send a targeted CV - you are also welcome to include a short application. It is however very important that you communicate your experience within the abovementioned job details and requirements in your resume.
If you have questions not answered in the above, please reach out to Branch Manager Peter Reiffenstein at +45 40160271.
Apply
If you are interested and feel you are the right person for the job, do not hesitate to send a short application along with your resume. TEMP-TEAM A/S is responsible for this recruitment and all inquiries must be directed to TEMP-TEAM.Regarding corona
We are taking the corona situation very serious and follow the rules and guidelines given by the Government and Danish institutions; Sundhedsstyrelsen, Udenrigsministeriet og politiet.
We value personal meetings and appreciate the possibility of having interviews in our offices. However, we also offer interviews on Teams or Skype.
TEMP-TEAM
TEMP-TEAM A/S is a national recruitment and temp agency with eight local branches in Denmark. We have more than 40 years of experience within staffing and covers a wide range of branches. We provide an excellent service of high quality and a close personal contact to our candidates and clients.
TEMP-TEAM is a part of JuhlerGroup - an international group of recruitment agencies.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-18
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Temp-Team Sverige AB
Jobbnummer
5852937
