E-commerce Marketing Specialist - Full-Time Position
Swedish Nutra AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
2024-07-24
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedish Nutra AB i Malmö
About us:
Swedish Nutra is Europe's leading collagen and supplement manufacturer based in Malmö. Our brands include Swedish Nutra and Swedish Collagen, which are sold throughout Amazon Europe and Amazon United States. We're looking for a passionate and dynamic individual to join our team to scale our Amazon project to new heights.
Address: Lodgatan 19, Malmö
About the role:
We're seeking a talented E-commerce Marketing Specialist to join our team full-time and manage our Amazon storefronts in Europe and America. The ideal candidate will have a strong background and a proven track record of driving sales and increasing product visibility in an E-commerce platform. This is a 100% on-site job.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and implement effective Amazon marketing strategies to drive sales and maximize ROI.
Create and optimize product listings, ensuring high-quality images, compelling product descriptions, and accurate keyword placement.
Conduct competitive analysis to identify opportunities for growth and areas for improvement.
Coordinate with the production team to manage FBA shipments and ensure timely replenishment of stock.
Monitor and analyze key performance metrics, providing regular reports and actionable insights to improve sales.
Collaborate with internal and external teams, including the production team, customer service, and Amazon agency, to ensure a cohesive and effective marketing approach.
A big plus if you can manage and optimize Amazon PPC campaigns, including Sponsored Products, Sponsored Brands, and Sponsored Display ads.
Required Skills and Qualifications:
Minimum of 3 years of experience in E-commerce marketing and advertising.
Strong knowledge of Amazon Seller Central and/or Vendor Central platforms.
Excellent analytical skills with the ability to interpret data and make data-driven decisions.
Exceptional written and verbal communication skills.
Proficiency in using Amazon advertising and analytics tools, such as Amazon Advertising Console, Helium 10, Jungle Scout, or similar.
Detail-oriented, with strong organizational and project management skills.
Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.
What we offer:
Competitive salary
Opportunities to develop responsibilities and grow within the company
An international and dynamic team
Friday Fika
How to apply:
Send your resume and a brief cover letter outlining your relevant experience to pp@swedishnutra.com
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: pp@swedishnutra.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedish Nutra AB
(org.nr 559133-7273)
Aspögatan 1 (visa karta
)
211 24 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8810781